Actress Sagarika Shona Suman Gets Death Threats After Accusing Raj Kundra Of Asking Nude Audition; Read Detail

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A few days ago, model and actress Sagarika Shona Suman accused Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra of demanding a nude audition. In an interview, Sagarika said that a man named Umesh Kamat had approached her with an offer to act in the web series that Raj Kundra was producing.



Speaking about her allegations against Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, in an interview, Sagarika had stated, "I am a model, and I am working in the industry for 3-4 years. I have not done a lot of work. During the Covid lockdown, certain things happened that I want to share. In August 2020, I got a call from Umesh Kamat ji who offered me a web series owned and made by Raj Kundra. I asked him about Raj, and he told me he is Shilpa's husband. When I joined the video call, he demanded that I give a nude audition. I was shocked and I refused. The video call had three people- one of whom had their face covered and Raj, I think. I want that if he is involved in such things, he is caught, and such a racket is exposed."

After the shocking allegation, Sagarika has now declared that she is getting death threats and vulgar messages. Here is what she said to TOI in a video interview.

"I am disturbed and sad because I am getting calls from different online platforms. They are threatening me. I am getting threats of death and rape. People are calling me from different numbers and asking me what wrong has Raj Kundra done?" Sagarika said.

Sagarika added said, "They are intimidating me and attacking me by shutting down their business. They even said that you people watch porn films that's why we are making it."

Sagarika later said that she would file an official complaint against the abusers and the ones who tormented her.

