Rajinikanth Gets Emotional Recalling SP Balasubrahmanyam’S Last Song For Him; Here's Are 10 Introduction Songs

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Yesterday, the title song from superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe was released, titled Annaatthe Annaatthe. The song is sung by late singing legend SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away due to Covid-19, last year.

Annaatthe Annaatthe was the last song recorded by SP Balasubrahmanyam before he passed away. And that gives this song a poetic importance, given it has been an unwritten tradition of sorts for SPB to sing the hero opening song in all Rajinikanth movies.

The film is directed by Siva, featuring stars like Kushboo Sundar, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and its music is composed by D Imman. Sun Pictures had announced that the film would be released for Diwali, on November 4, 2021.



Rajinikanth wrote an emotional tweet, remembering SPB, who he notes“has been his voice for 45 years.” The star said that he never even thought that Annaatthe Annaatthe would be SPB's last song for him.

Previously, for Rajinikanth's film, SB Balasubramanya has sung the title song, also calling the opening song for the star. All the songs have later become a massive hit and helped in the film's successes.

Here are some popular introduction (opening) songs sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam for Rajinikanth are



Oruvan Oruvan Mudhalali from Muthu (1995)

Vandhenda Paalkaran from Annamalai (1992)



Rakamma Kaiyathattu from Thalapathi (1991)



Naan Autokaran from Basshaa (1995)

En Per Padayappa from Padayappa (1999)



Adhanda Idhanda from Arunachalam (1997)



Devuda Devuda from Chandramukhi (2005)

Balleilakka Balleilakka from Sivaji (2007)

Marana Mass from Petta (2019)

Chumma Kizhi from Darbar (2020)



Tamil film Baasha's 'Naan AutoKaaran' created waves during 1995. Padaipappa's title track 'Enperu Padaiappa' also ruled the charts then and attracted the crowd to theatres in 1999.

Similarly, in 2007's Shivaji The Boss's Balleilakka song also featured Rajinikanth. The film became a superhit. The theme with high pitch became a favourite in orchestras post the release of the film.

Enthiran released in 2010, saw SB giving voice to Rajinikanth for Putiya Manida song also created much buzz.

In 2020, Rajikanth's Darbar once again brought this combination of Rajinikanth and SB Balasubramanyam by musical Anirudh Ravichandran who made SPB sing Chumma Kizhhi, which was one of the highlights of the film.

The powerful combo of Rajinikanth and SP Balasubramanyam is once again here to rule the roost and fans are eagerly waiting to hear and see the combination on the screen.