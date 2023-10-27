WATCH: Sunny Leone Sings National Anthem At Pro Kabaddi League

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sunny was proud but was nervous to sing the anthem last night at one of the matches of the on-going Pro Kabaddi League held at a stadium here. The League is aired on Star Sports channel.



“It's a proud moment for me. I had never ever desired or thought that I would get to sing the national anthem. I feel blessed and honored. I was very nervous,” Sunny told PTI.





The Jism 2 actress rehearsed a lot for the big event.“I am thankful to my team and husband for helping with this (getting national anthem right). I did rehearse for quite some time,” she added. Sunny reveals her father always took efforts to make her learn kabaddi, but destiny had other plans in store for her.





“My father always took efforts in making me learn kabaddi but that did not happen. I have an emotional connect with the game.” Sunny Leone is likely do a special song in Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Kaabil'. When asked about reports in this regard, Sunny said,“Nothing is confirmed.”





She previously did a popular item number 'Laila' in director Sanjay Gupta's film 'Shootout At Wadala'. Produced by Rakesh Roshan, 'Kaabil' will feature Hrithik and Yami Gautam.





The 35-year-old actress who was last seen in 'One Night Stand' is gearing up for her two films like 'Beiimaan Love' and 'Tina and Lolo'.



