Leaked Video: Amala Paul Caught Smoking Cigarette

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actress Amala Paul is grabbing the headlines due to her interview that she gave to a Tamil magazine recently.



In the interview, she talked about her divorce and how painful the decision was for both of the partners. She also mentioned about her life after divorce and

how she has moved on.

Since yesterday, a video from a Tamil movie Thiruttu Payale 2 was leaked or released by the makers to increase the hype around the movie. The video is about 30-second where we can see Amala is distressed and smoking a cigarette. Later the video went viral and people are having a field day in the comments section.

Amala and her bold avatar has caught the public's attention.

She looks like a smoker because of the way she enacted the whole scene.





On the work front, she is currently busy shooting for Bhaskar Oru Rascal with Arvind Swamy. Amala's last films like Achayans and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 didn't make any impact on box office.