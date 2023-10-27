Watch: A Huge Fire Broke Out At Samantha's Father-In-Law Nagarjuna's Studio. Here Is How He Reacted

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A major fire broke out at Tollywood's famous Annapurna Studio in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills on November 13 evening. The studio belongs to actor Akkineni Nagarjuna. The studio is said to be one of the oldest studios in South India.

"A film set caught fire at around 6.15 P.M, following which four fire tenders were pressed into service. Though flames were very high, the blaze was completely extinguished within two hours," Hyderabad Assistant District Fire Officer Y Prabhakar Reddy told PTI tonight. He said no casualties are reported in the incident.









The younger son, Akhil Akkineni confirmed the news when he tweeted –“Unfortunately there was a fire accident in Annapurna studios this evening. Fortunately, it was contained and no one was injured. Thank god.” For those who don't know, Annapurna Studios was founded by Akkineni Nageswara Rao, twenty-two years ago.

And the studio was named after the veteran actor's wife – Annapurna Akkineni.











The Hyderabad District fire officer also reported,

“A film set caught fire at around 6:15 in the evening. Though the flames were very high, the blaze was completely extinguished within two hours,” as per reports. While the reasons for the fire is yet to be ascertained, police suspect that the blaze could have been caused by a short circuit.









A Times of India report stated, that the house that was part of Manam got destroyed in the fire. Manam was a special movie as it starred the Akkineni of all three generations – Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya.



Another report states that Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's sets incurred serious damage as well. However, there is no confirmed news on the same.









