Watch: Bhavana's Wedding With Naveen Likely In August

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The actress had revealed that she has been in a serious relationship with Naveen. The couple were previously planning to get married in 2014, but it didn't happen due to Bhavana's prior professional commitments. Naveen was the producer of her Kannada movie Romeo in 2012.











Actress Manju Warrier and Samyukta Verma were present at the private ceremony along with 16 guests. According to the reports, the wedding is most likely to happen in August.











The couple always flipflopped about their relationship. Two years ago, Bhavana confirmed that she was in a relationship but did not reveal any details. The actress also said that she was not ready for marriage soon.







Bhavana is currently shooting for Prithviraj starrer Adam and is awaiting the release of Honey Bee 2 and Adventures of Omanakuttan.





Bhavana had debut her acting career in Kamal's superhit Malayalam movie Nammal in 2002. She had won the Kerala State Film Special Jury Award for her role as Parimalam in the family entertainer.





She has also signed for the Kannada remake of super hit Malayalam movie Charlie.









