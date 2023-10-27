Watch: Woman Catches Giant Snake With Bare Hands; Leaves Netizens Jaw-Dropped

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A viral video of a woman with amazing snake catching skills grabs a giant snake with her bare hands and has left the internet spellbound.

The woman can be seen trying to catch a giant snake from a room of a ruined building in the video.

The woman uses several attempts to grab the snake with a stick but fails and decides to catch it with her bare hands.

She then grabs the snake by its body and moves out of the room holding the reptile, and even climbs a few stairs with it.

The onlookers can be seen running away in fear and gives her way.

As she reaches the roadside, the snake again tries to slither back towards the building, but she again tries to grab the reptile back.

The ferocious reptile tries to attack her, but she dodges it and eventually catches it by its mouth and puts the snake into a sack. Watch the horrifying video:

The video has garnered 52,392 views so far and many netizens were amazed to see the woman's snake catching skills, while few others claimed that her technique was very risky.

