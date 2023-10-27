6 Natural Remedies For Pimples

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Anytime a pimple or acne can pop out of nowhere and completely ruin your day. While it's only a normal skin condition that affects everyone, having them is painful and embarrassing, especially for teenagers.



Here are some useful instructions to get rid of such problems overnight. However, results may vary from person to person depending on skin type.







1. Camphor oil:

It is one of the main compounds of many acne treatment creams. Make a smooth mixture of camphor oil and almond oil, and

apply it on your face. Leave it for a whole night and wash it off in the morning. Another method is to massage camphor oil over your cleansed skin. Camphor basil leaves (Tulsi leaves)

are very effective in treating acne and pimples. Apply camphor extract of camphor basil leaves on the pimples and wash off after some time.







2. Toothpaste:



Top your acne or a pimple with a pinch of white toothpaste. Leave overnight and rinse with cool water in the morning. You will find that the swelling has reduced and the acne has begun to dry out.



3. Ice:



Rubbing the affected area with ice will help to reduce the swelling. When rubbed with ice, the oil glands constrict and push out excess oil along with the bacteria that leads to acne. Repeat the process twice a day, and your pimple issue will be resolved in a day or two.















4. Steam:

This helps reduce several number of skin problems along with acne. Steam helps open the pores and flushes out an excess of oil and other impurities along with bacteria that cause inflammation.











5. Cucumber:



Anti-inflammatory properties of cucumber helps reduce the redness and itching associated with acne. Make a paste of cucumber with a few drops of lemon juice and apply it on the face. Leave it on for 20 minutes before washing off.



6. Garlic:



The anti-bacterial properties of garlic makes it one of the best natural remedy for acne. You can either apply diluted garlic paste or juice above a pimple or acne. Dilute the juice or paste with water or aloe vera gel.





