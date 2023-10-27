Can You Guess This Popular Malayalam Actor?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actress Shweta Menon shocked her fans when she donned an Iranian man's look in her latest flick. There is only a glimpse of Shweta in the first half, as the Iraqi American actor Reem Khadem takes up most of the screen time.

Shweta's makeover was so perfect that people were not able to recognise her. Have a look at her makeover and find out your self.



Renjilal Damodaran's movie 'Naval Enna Jewel' is about Malayali and Iranian cultures and an exploration of women's issues. The movie features, Shweta Menon, American actor Reem Kadem, Bollywood actor Adil Hussain, Anu Sithara and Sudheer Karamana among others

The film switches between different time periods and shows Reem Kadem's character waiting for the death sentence at present. The story evolves around the past life of Kadem.



'Naval Enna Jewel' is about two women, Asma and her daughter Naval Al Ameer who fall prey to the barbaric practice we call with different names like Arabi Kalyanam or Mali Kalyanam forms the crux of this movie.







An impoverished Muslim family with four daughters, from the interiors of Malabar, gets its eldest child Asma, a charming 14-year-old girl, married to a 70-year-old Iranian (as his fifth wife). She becomes a mother to his child and a widow at a very young age when life starts for a woman.

