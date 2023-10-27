Does 65-Year-Old Mammootty Use A Stunt Double?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A making video of the climatic action scene

in Mammootty starrer 'The Great Father' has surfaced online, and it shows the 65-year-old actor doing his stunts himself.





The clip shows Mammootty, with his hands tied behind his back and hung using

wires, performing action scenes without a stunt double. In one scene, the megastar is

seen being lifted and thrown on to the side of a van.





Earlier, Mammootty's The Great Father co-star Arya had said that he was stunned by the veteran's

daredevilry and dedication in the stunt scenes.





The actor's efforts seem to have paid off as The Great

Father broke several industry records in Mollywood, including biggest opening day collection and fastest to reach Rs 20 crore mark.





Directed by debutant Haneef Adeni, The Great Father was

produced by actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Arya, cinematographer Santosh Sivan and entrepreneur Shaji Nadesan under the banner of August Cinema.







