Resident Evil: When, Where To Watch The Action-Horror Series? Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The eight-episode Resident Evil series, which will debut on the OTT platform, will, according to the creators, deliver a fresh, intriguing, and captivating narrative. Lance Reddick portrays Albert Wesker in the television show, Ella Balinska and Adeline Rudolph play Wesker's adoptive children, Tamara Smart and Siena Agudong play younger versions of themselves, and Paola Nez plays Evelyn Marcus, the daughters of James Marcus.

Resident Evil is a web series that is set in 1998 and centres on a group of individuals fighting to escape a zombie outbreak in the sleepy town of Raccoon City.

Resident Evil when and where to watch?

The Netflix version of Resident Evil will debut tomorrow, July 14, 2022. Lance Reddick, who will play Albert in the forthcoming series of Resident Evil, previously posted a minute-long preview of the project on his Instagram account. He commented, "Sharing the video, "The tranquil New Raccoon City never experiences anything noteworthy. Beginning on July 14, Netflix will host the storied Resident Evil survival game."

The much-anticipated series' story takes place between 2022 and 2036, with a gap of almost 14 years. Resident Evil, which was first announced in January 2019 but whose development was frequently postponed due to the COVID-19 epidemic, is now ready to make its OTT debut on Netflix.

If you do not have a subscription to one of Netflix's plans, you will need to subscribe to the appropriate plan to watch the new series as per your needs.

Watch the Netflix Resident Evil series!

The creator and executive producer of this new Resident Evil Netflix series is Andrew Dabb. When you see this new series, it may not come as a huge surprise that he previously worked on Supernatural. I wish this Netflix series had some of the menacing gloom and mindset of that one. The series' executive producer and writer are Mary Leah Sutton. She has previously worked on The Following (among several other solid series).