Dare To Wear A Snake Around Your Neck?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Snakes are no animals to play with and merely seeing one will send chills down the spine. So imagine your reaction when presented with an opportunity to wrap a snake around your neck.



Recently, a video of Malayalam actor/dancer Vineet and playback singer Mridula Warrier wearing snakes around their neck has gone viral on social media. While the singer seems to be tensed as the snake touches her skin, the actor was all cool. The video was reportedly shot during a foreign trip.



Actress Krishnapriya too was spotted with them.



Photo courtesy: Filmy Live