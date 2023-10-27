Malala Yousafzai Gets Honorary Citizenship In Canada, Also Floors Justin Trudeau With Her Wit

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The youngest Noble Peace Laureate Malala Yousafzai was recently awarded an honorary Canadian citizenship.



During her speech, she left the Internet's heartthrob and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau with a smile on his face because of her witty speech.



Malala rose to international prominence after she was shot in the head by the Taliban

in 2014, when she was 14-years-old.



She is a vociferous champion and activist for education for women. Malala Yousafzai is the sixth person to receive an honorary Canadian citizenship, advocating in a speech to parliament for women and girls' education.



