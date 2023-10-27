Miss Kerala Gayatri Set To Woo Tamil Hearts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Jamnapyari fame Gayatri Suresh, is all set to blaze Kollywood in the film directed by Venkat Pakkar, former assistant of Shankar.







Gayatri, who won the Miss Kerala title in 2014, is making her debut in Tamil in the action-comedy 4G starring GV Prakash Kumar,Sathis and Suresh Menon.







In Jamnapyari, her debut movie in Malayalam, Gayatri played the love interest of Kunchako Boban.

A bank employee by profession, the new face in Mollywood also

figured in Karinkunnam sixes with Manju Warrier.









