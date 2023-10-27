Russia: Drunk Man Walks Into Airport's Luggage Carousel Network; Watch Video To Know What Happens Next

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A video of a drunk man getting lost in Sheremetyevo International airport's luggage carousel network in Russia goes viral.

In the video, a drunk man can be seen climbing into the carousel with his bag.

He then starts walking through the conveyor belt and eventually falls at an intersection after losing his balance.

As he falls, his bag gets stuck on a handrail, and after a few moments of struggle, he loses hold of the bag and can be seen taking a conveyor belt ride. Watch the hilarious video:

The man was later caught from a baggage screening gate and was detained by airport security guards.

The video goes viral on social media, garnering thousands of views, and netizens loaded the comment section with hilarious comments.

