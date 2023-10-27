(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Because of the epidemic, many of us are compelled to work from home, which entails attending zoom meetings while simultaneously caring for our families. Several recordings of family members making a "guest appearance" at these sessions went popular on social media almost immediately after the lockdowns began. If you think these instances are isolated to the common population, you may be mistaken, because the world's richest man had the same problem.

Elon Musk recently attended a session hosted by the National Academies Space Studies Board about SpaceX's Starship mission. When Musk switched on his camera to speak, viewers were shocked to see young X A-12 sitting on his father's knee. While Musk prepared to speak, X A-12 peered at the camera with interest. As the screen displayed films of rockets, X A-12's interest heightened, and Musk, perhaps feeling it, informs him that what he is viewing is a rocket'. A few minutes later, two guys come and take the child away. While being carried out of the room, the infant could be seen wailing.

Elon Musk and his partner Grimes, a famous Canadian musician, gave birth to X on May 4, 2021. While his name, X AE A-XII Musk, appears complicated, it is relatively simple to pronounce: "ex- eye," as his mother once told him. Little X is the toddler's nickname.

In September of this year, Elon Musk disclosed that he and Grimes were "semi-separated". He went on to say that they were still on good terms and that they were raising their son together.

Before X, the world's richest man fathered six children and was married three times, twice to Westworld actress Talulah Riley.

