Kellanova Declares Regular Dividend Of $0.56 Per Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova (NYSE: K ) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.56 per share on the common stock of Kellanova, payable on December 15, 2023, to shareowners of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023. The ex-dividend date is November 30, 2023. This is the 396th dividend that Kellanova, previously Kellogg Company, has paid to owners of common stock since 1925. It is the first dividend to be paid after the spin-off of WK Kellogg Co on October 2, 2023, and represents Kellanova's share of the dividend previously paid out by the larger, combined Company.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE:

K ) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods, with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including

Pringles®,

Cheez-It®,

Pop-Tarts®,

Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®,

RXBAR®,

Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®,

Coco Pops®,

and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit

for more information.

# # # [K-DIV] [K-FIN]

SOURCE Kellanova IR