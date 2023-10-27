K1 Speed Opens Puerto Rico's Largest Elevated Indoor Go Kart Track In Caguas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor karting company, is delighted to announce today the opening of K1 Speed Caguas - its second location in Puerto Rico and home to the island's largest indoor go-kart track.

This Puerto Rican expansion is thanks to the enormous success of K1 Speed Canóvanas, the island's first K1 Speed that opened in 2018.

The indoor go-kart track at K1 Speed Caguas is the largest indoor track in Puerto Rico, boasting a variety of turns plus elevation and even banking.

Located in the city of Caguas, the "Heart and Center" of Puerto Rico, this exciting new location takes its karting experience to new heights - literally. Not only is this the U.S. Territory's largest indoor go-kart track, but the only elevated indoor go-kart track on the island. The track also features an elevated banked turn, which is a unique first for the company.

Guests who are 58" (4'10") or taller can race this incredible circuit with their latest all-electric go-kart: the OTL Superleggero. These karts produce the fastest speeds in the industry and can approach 45 miles per hour.

The older, taller guests aren't the only ones who'll enjoy the thrills of indoor go karting at K1 Speed Caguas. In addition to the Superleggero karts, this center also has Junior Karts that are suitable for children who are 48" (4') or taller. These karts still reach respectable speeds of up to 20 miles per hour and are the perfect introduction for kids interested in the world of motorsports.

"We are immensely pleased that Puerto Rico now has two exceptional karting centers on their island to choose from," says Director of Marketing / Co-Founder Susan Danglard. "The K1 Speed Caguas center and its track represent the very best of our company and I can't wait for everyone to experience this thrilling new location."

K1 Speed Caguas is now open seven days a week from 10:00am to 9:00pm at Las Catalinas Mall, 400 Calle Betances. More information can be found at .

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator, with 74 locations in seven different countries and half of the United States. K1 Speed is a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. K1 Speed offers an International Franchise and is currently accepting applications.

