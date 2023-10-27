SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Amplitude, Inc. - AMPL

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amplitude, Inc. (“Amplitude” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AMPL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Amplitude and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 16, 2022, Amplitude disclosed that its“initial revenue guidance for 2022 is $226 million to $234 million, which represents a growth rate of 37% at the midpoint and approximately 40% on the high end.”

On this news, Amplitude's stock price fell $24.51 per share, or 58.9%, to close at $17.10 per share on February 17, 2022.

