Meador Staffing Services Honored As“Best Place To Work” Year 2023

HBJ Recognizes Meador Team

Melinda Torrison, President of Meador Staffing Services

Behind the Scenes - The Meador Team taking Pictures!

Meador Staffing Services was honored as the "Best Place to Work" by the Houston Business Journal!

- Melinda TorrisonHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On October 26th of this year, Meador Staffing Services was honored as the "Best Place to Work" by the Houston Business Journal!This prestigious recognition highlights our commitment to providing a positive and fulfilling work environment.The "Best Place to Work" award is a testament to Meador Staffing's commitment to creating a workplace culture that values and empowers its exceptional team members. The recognition reflects the tireless efforts of our dedicated staff and the continuous support of our valued clients and job seekers. This achievement would not have been possible without our collective contributions.“I am immensely proud to accept the Houston Business Journal award for Best Place to Work in Houston,” said Melinda Torrison, President, of Meador Staffing.“This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace culture that values and empowers our exceptional team members. At Meador Staffing, we believe that a positive, inclusive, and supportive environment not only enhances employee satisfaction but also fuels our drive for excellence in the staffing industry. We are deeply honored to receive this award and remain dedicated to our mission of making Meador Staffing the best place to work for every individual who contributes to our success."Meador Staffing Services is proud to have left a mark on the industry and the communities it serves, and it remains dedicated to its mission of providing top-notch staffing solutions while upholding the highest professional and ethical standards.Meador Staffing Services has a rich history of providing top-notch staffing solutions and maintaining the highest professional and ethical standards since its founding in 1968 as Meador-Brady Personnel Services, Inc. Over the years, the company has grown to serve a national market with direct hire, contract, and temporary staffing, officially becoming Meador Staffing Services, Inc. in 1997.This "Best Place to Work" award by the Houston Business Journal marks another significant milestone in Meador Staffing's journey of excellence. The company is grateful for the trust and support it has received from the community and looks forward to continuing its tradition of exceptional staffing solutions and service excellence, not only in Houston but across the nation.Thank you for being part of our journey, and we look forward to continuing to provide exceptional staffing solutions and service excellence both in Houston and nationally.

