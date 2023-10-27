Nappy Roots Release Highly Anticipated Ninth Studio Album, NAPPY4LIFE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nappy Roots released their ninth studio album, NAPPY4LIFE.

Acclaimed Rap Group Draws From Southern Roots On Ninth Studio Album With Lead Single,“End of The Night Song,” Featuring Blanco Brown.

- Buffalo StilleATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- After two years, Grammy-nominated country hip-hop pioneers Nappy Roots today announced the release of their long-awaited ninth studio, NAPPY4LIFE. The album debuts with its lead single entitled“End of the Night Song”, a country rap song with vocals from“trailer trap” star, Blanco Brown. The album also includes features from Shaun Rose, Emi Meyer and others. NAPPY4LIFE is produced by Blake“808Blake” German.NAPPY4LIFE is available on all major streaming platforms, and the official video for the album's lead single,“End of the Night Song,” can be found on the group's Youtube channel.Nappy Roots has spent the last year working on this album, a project that is one of the most personal to date for members Fish Scales, Skinny DeVille, Buffalo Stille and Ron Clutch. The foursome drew inspiration for the album from hip-hop's 50th anniversary, with music sampled by genre legends such as Soul II Soul, as well as the south's quest to be heard throughout hip-hop history. Additionally, NAPPY4LIFE is shaped by each member's southern heritage, echoing a prominent sound of "hick-hop" while sharing messages of grit and determination to not only be where they are today, but also be recognized as a pillar of southern hip-hop.“We all came from rural towns with dirt roads and one stop light. We weren't supposed to make it this far and that's a piece of what this album is about,” said Buffalo Stille, member of Nappy Roots.“Because of where we come from, we've been able to help pave the way for the country rap crossover to grow. In my eyes, this group is one of the best southern rap groups in music, and the fact that we are able to put out another album after 25 years is a testament to that.”Starting as students at Western Kentucky University in 1996, Nappy Roots has received accolades such as two GRAMMY Award nominations, a nomination for the 2003 American Music Awards' (AMA) Favorite Band, Duo or Group, a nomination for the 2003 AMA's Favorite New Artist, and a Soul Train Award. Nappy Roots was the best-selling group of 2002, with hits like“Po' Folks,”“Awnaw” and“Good Day” that are still universally recognized today.“To us, NAPPY4LIFE represents our journey as Nappy Roots, including our past before we came to be Nappy Roots, our present, and our future as one of the best southern rap artists of all time,” said Skinny DeVille, founding member of Nappy Roots.“We're excited to share this chapter with the Nappy family, and we can't wait to perform NAPPY4LIFE for our fans.”For more information about Nappy Roots newest album, upcoming projects, or performance dates, visit nappyroots .

"End of the Night Song" by Nappy Roots featuring Blanco Brown from NAPPY4LIFE