Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Recent Trends, In-Depth Analysis, Size And Forecast By 2031

Growing customer preference for natural food products, rise in popularity of probiotic dietary supplements

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Type (Probiotics, Vitamins, Minerals, Proteins, Dietary Fibers, Others), by Form (Dry, Liquid), by Application (Dietary supplements, Functional Food and Beverage, Animal Nutrition, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031." According to the report, the global nutraceutical ingredients industry generated $163.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $327.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The most popular category of components for nutraceuticals will continue to be nutrients, which include proteins, fibers, and different specific functional additions. As food and beverage manufacturers throughout the world roll out new high-value-added nutritious preparations, proteins will experience the fastest growth. The demand for functional additives and fiber nutrients will rise as a result of growing clinical proof of their health benefits and rising usage in specialized foods and beverages.

Leading Key Players:

AMWAY CORPORATION

AOR International

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Danone

EID Parry India Ltd.

General Mills, Inc.

Herbalife Ltd.

Innophos Holdings Inc.

Matsun Nutrition

Mead Johnson

Nestle S.A.

Natrol Inc.

Royal DSM

Valensa International

The report analyzes these key players of the global nutraceutical ingredients market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

By form, the nutraceutical ingredients market is divided into dry and liquid. The liquid segment is growing at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Ingredients for liquid nutraceuticals can be produced easily and affordably. Since they are easier to consume than dry products, liquid products are expected to grow more quickly in the near future. Manufacturing beverages, animal feed, and personal care products uses liquid form of substances because of their high compatibility with other ingredients. Personal care product demand is rising as a result of rising consumer disposable income, which will fuel segment growth for liquids over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, 2021-2031 due to the increased participation of major pharmaceutical and food and beverage manufacturers in the production of nutraceutical ingredients in the region. However, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global nutraceutical ingredients market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for nutraceuticals with medicinal advantages in the region. The other regions discussed in the report are Europe and LAMEA.

The region that dominated the global nutraceutical ingredients market in 2021 was North America, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest nutraceutical ingredients market growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has experienced significant expansion over the past several years as a result of the participation of major pharmaceutical and food and beverage manufacturers. Thus, all these nutraceutical ingredients market trends are driving the market growth.

Based on application, the functional food & beverage segment was the largest segment, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global nutraceutical ingredients market in 2021, and would rule the roost through 2031. Functional food are rich in omega fatty acid which helps maintain the weight and control blood circulation in the body. A rapid rise in the number of fitness and sports enthusiasts and increase in the consumers' inclination toward healthy lifestyle are expected to be the key factors for growth of the global functional beverages segment.

Key findings of the study

By type, the probiotics segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $52,725.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $102,175.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.0%.

By form, the dry segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $92,372.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $179,258.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.0%.

Depending on application, the functional food and beverage segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $63,634.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $127,635.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.4%.

Region wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $55,573.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $105,076.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.8%.

