Bottled Water Market Analysis: From Per Capita Consumption To Emerging Packaging Trends

This authoritative report offers an in-depth analysis of the U.S. bottled water market, covering key market segments, growth drivers, leading companies, and emerging trends.

The U.S. bottled water market, the largest beverage category by volume, has seen remarkable resilience and growth. The report provides a detailed examination of this dynamic sector, exploring the forces driving its continued expansion and its competitive landscape. Whether you're interested in sparkling or non-sparkling water, imports or home and office delivery (HOD), branded or private label, this report delves into the nuances to identify past trends and future trajectories.

From assessing the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic to scrutinizing the activities and sales results of key players in the industry, "Bottled Water in the U.S. Through 2027" leaves no stone unturned. The report also offers an array of analysis and data, painting a comprehensive picture of the bottled water landscape. This includes regional and state market dynamics, packaging preferences, quarterly category growth, distribution channels, advertising strategies, demographic insights, and much more. The report draws on various perspectives, encompassing volume, retail and wholesale dollar figures, to provide a holistic view of the on and off-premise bottled water industry.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How did different bottled water market segments perform in 2022, and what are the projected developments by 2027? What factors are steering these trends?Which bottled water companies and brands exhibited growth in 2022, and which did not?Which non-sparkling water distribution channels are expected to gain market share by 2027?What is the per capita consumption of bottled water in the United States, how has it evolved in recent years, and what is fueling these changes?Which package sizes and types are currently trending, and which are not?Which nations are the primary suppliers of bottled water to the United States?What are the drivers behind the home and office delivery market for bottled water?

Report Highlights:

"Bottled Water in the U.S. Through 2027" stands as the most comprehensive resource available for gaining insight into the U.S. bottled water market. The report offers volumetric data, retail and wholesale dollar figures, per capita consumption statistics, and analytical insights that provide a comprehensive view of historical, current, and projected trends. It also features an in-depth analysis of leading companies and brands in the bottled water category, along with the drivers anticipated to boost consumption through 2027.

Every facet of the bottled water market is considered, including segmentation by package size, distribution channels, water type, and source. The report also encompasses advertising expenditures, demographic data, and profiles of prominent industry players, including BlueTriton Brands, Nestle USA, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola Company, Primo Water Corporation, CG Roxane, Culligan International, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Niagara Bottling. Moreover, it delves into the home and office delivery (HOD) segment and the key players operating within it.

The report provides a holistic understanding of the bottled water landscape, covering:



Historical and current statistics on all aspects of the bottled water market, including the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

A regional examination of the U.S. bottled water market, spanning three decades and encompassing non-sparkling and sparkling water.

Projections for the bottled water market and its sub-segments, including premium PET, bulk delivered water, imports, and sparkling water through 2027. Five-year volume forecasts by region, distribution channels, packaging, and more.

