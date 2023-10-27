Captivating Story Of Family, Secrets And Reconciliation Unveiled In“Red, White And Green” By Joseph Lane

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOMAH, WISCONSIN, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Spanning the years from 1898 to 1945,“Red, White and Green” unfolds a tale of loss, redemption and the enduring strength of family bonds. Author Joseph Lane invites readers on an extraordinary journey through time and across continents.The story begins with the decision to leave their home in Cork, Ireland, after one of the brother commits an act of fatal violence, forcing them to flee. While one brother makes a life in London, the other in Texas, they vow to never speak of each other. As the backdrop shifts to the turmoil of World War II, the second generation steps onto the stage. The two sons of the estranged brothers enlist in the military, unaware of each other's existence. Fate, however, has other plans, and their paths cross during the dramatic D-Day landings. A chance meeting during a tumultuous time sets the stage for an unexpected reunion, leading to a profound revelation of their familial connection. The need to confront the hidden family secret becomes irresistible, propelling a journey to Ireland. The long-guarded truth is unveiled, and the family confronts their past in pursuit of reconciliation and understanding.About the AuthorJoseph Lane has masterfully crafted a narrative that captures the essence of what it means to be a family, how the past shapes the present, and the enduring power of reconciliation.As for the motivation to write the book, it stemmed from his deep connection to his Irish ancestry. Encounters with individuals who had family ties to both the War of Independence and the Civil War played an essential role in this inspiration. These individuals shared real-life events that unfolded during these two periods in Irish history. Additionally, he was profoundly moved by the significant contributions made by Irish people to the Allied war effort from 1938 to 1945.Moreover, the author found himself captivated by the diverse perspectives held by people raised in various countries when it came to global events, especially within the same family. Given the prominent role of Britain and America in the story of Irish emigration, they emerged as the natural settings for the narrative.The book launch event for "Red, White and Green" took place in Cromane, County Kerry, in December 2022. The event was held at the historic schoolhouse, constructed in 1866 and now serving as a community center. This venue held special significance as it was where his Mother attended school around 1930. It was a truly remarkable and heartfelt evening.Joseph Lane recently participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford and answered questions about his book, 'Red, White and Green'; (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: )Message from the author:The book is about families and people torn apart and thrown together by world events. It shows how strong the human spirit is and how there is always tomorrow to look forward to. I hope you enjoy reading“Red, White and Green” as much as I did writing it.Don't miss the chance to embark on this literary voyage through the pages of "Red, White and Green" just visit amazon or you may click this link

