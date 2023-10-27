Prek-12 Instructional Materials Industry Competitive Analysis 2023: Adapting To The Post-Pandemic Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Publishers are making a variety of adjustments to what they need to do to be competitive and successful to deal with the major forces and changes confronting this section. These include responding to the lingering effects of pandemic induced lockdowns in the US, causing an ongoing need to address matters like learning loss, social emotional learning, more flexible learning and the rapid and growth in the use of digital tools and platforms.

The PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry Competitive Analysis 2023 examines the variety of adjustments that educational material providers to PreK-12 schools are doing to remain competitive and keep up with trends. This includes addressing post COVID trends such as learning loss, SEL, flexible learning, as well as aligning strategy and products to the digital transformation. Also covered are industry trends and concerns such as the upcoming ESSER funding drop, and the decline in mergers and acquisitions and private equity funding The report also profiles and, for public companies, financial data, for major players serving this industry: Boxlight, Cambium Learning, Cengage, Discovery Education, Goodheart-Willcox, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Kahhot!, Mcgraw Hill, Pearson, PowerSchool, Renaissance, Savvas Learning, Scholastic and Stride.

What this Report Covers

In addition to describing how companies are responding to trends and changes in the market, Simba's PreK-12 Competitive Analysis 2023 report also looks at market and financial trends impacting the entire industry.

The Association of American Publishers' (AAP's) StatShot report for calendar year 2022 found that publishing industry sales overall were down 2.6%, totaling $28.1 billion. That was still 8.6% higher than the $25.87 billion recorded in 2019, and 8.7% higher than 2020 revenues of $25.86 billion. The K-12 Education portion of the business, which came in at $5.61 billion (or almost 20% of the total, making it the second biggest sector) was the only vertical that grew during the year. In fact, it showed a robust increase of 16.6%

Issues facing publishers include preparing for the loss of federal government ESSER funding; fewer mergers and acquisitions and a drop in private equity. The report also looks at how and where publishers are putting increased efforts and activity, such as producing more teaching material for ELA, STEM/STEAM and formative assessment products and tools.

The report includes company profiles, and for publicly held companies, financial data for the following major players: Boxlight, Cambium Learning, Cengage, Discovery Education, Goodheart-Willcox, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Kahhot!, Mcgraw Hill, Pearson, PowerSchool, Renaissance, Savvas Learning, Scholastic and Stride.

Technology: Adapting to the Post-Pandemic Marketplace

The development and enhancement of digital solutions is of particular interest, although the return to in-person learning has curbed usage somewhat.

Utilized correctly, digital tools can enhance personalized learning and academic progress. They can also help free up teachers' time by automating some tasks and speeding up others, allowing educators to spend more time helping students learn. For vendors, digital solutions can help improve margins because there are no shipping, paper, or printing costs.

Comfort with remote learning (and technology in general) and the infrastructure to support it have improved immensely since the lockdowns began in 2020. But there are still barriers to using digital solutions as efficiently and effectively as possible in classrooms. In addition, the rapidly changing nature of technology requires almost-continual training, something that takes time away from direct student interactions.

Solutions in various stages of development and use that educators, administrators, and vendors are hoping will move the needle include:



augmented and virtual reality

the metaverse

artificial intelligence, with generative AI the most recent hot topic

e-sports and other game-based learning platforms

platforms for student-led, personalized learning micro-learning



Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: OPERATIONAL TRENDS IN 2022-2023

TRENDS AND CHALLENGES FACE EDUCATORS AND VENDORS



Potential ESSER Funding Cliff Ahead

Difficult Issues Continue to Intensify Technology: Adapting to the Post-Pandemic Marketplace

HOW COMPANIES HAVE RESPONDED TO THE TRENDS

CHAPTER 2: PREK-12 COMPANIES' FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2022 AND EARLY 2023



GROWTH DRIVERS TO WATCH

GOODHEART WILLCOX DELAYS REPORTING

LOOKING AHEAD TO 2023 PREK-12 MARKETING OUTPERFORMS PUBLISHING AS A WHOLE

CHAPTER 3: STOCK PRICE TRENDS IN 2022-2023



THE YEAR 2023 SO FAR

ROBUST STOCK ISSUANCE AND REPURCHASE ACTIVITY

TREND TOWARD PRIVATE OWNERSHIP CONTINUES SPACS AND IPOS COOL

CHAPTER 4: M&A ACTIVITY IN 2022 AND 2023 YEAR TO DATE



M&A ACTIVITY IN PREK-12 EDUCATION STEADY IN 2022

INDUSTRY TRENDS DRIVE ACQUISITION ACTIVITY FIRST HALF OF 2023 SHOWS A SLOWING OF M&A ACTIVITY

CHAPTER 5: INTEREST FROM PRIVATE EQUITY SLOWS



MORE SLOWING IN 2023 TO DATE PRIVATE EQUITY PORTFOLIOS MAINTAIN EDUCATION HOLDINGS

CHAPTER 6: COMPANY PROFILES



Boxlight

Cambium Learning

Cengage

Discovery Education

Goodheart-Willcox

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Kahoot!

Mcgraw Hill

Pearson

Powerschool

Renaissance Learning

Savvas Learning Company

Scholastic Corporation Stride

