Epikker Shares Single That Ignited Settlement With The Weeknd

Epikker shares "VibeKing"/"VibeQueen (Rising High)" after overcoming obstacles and a legal battle. Luminiah joins, adding a touch of resilience and empowerment.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- After a series of unexpected hurdles that tested their tenacity, the dynamic duo Epikker made up of Suniel Fox and Henry Strange, makes a grand return with two deeply moving tracks, "VibeKing" and "VibeQueen (Rising High)." The two sonic offerings symbolize a phoenix-like rise from adversity, particularly following a regrettable turn of events after they shared their original production with Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, without considering what can only be described as a fiery legal battle.From the shadows of a life-altering encounter with gun violence – an incident where Fox stood up in defense of his family during a home invasion – Suniel found a therapeutic escape in the world of music. His affinity with the impassioned depth of blues legend Muddy Waters acted as a beacon, leading him to craft the melody of "VibeKing." This melody, originating from a haunting minor chord progression on a synthesizer, soon evolved into an emblem of awakening and resilience. Working alongside Henry Strange, their combined expertise transformed "VibeKing'' into a sonic tapestry of raw emotion, blending crushing kick drums and expansive reverb over claps."The journey from being nearly killed, to meeting Henry Strange, to writing 'VibeKing,' to this Weeknd lawsuit, and finally meeting and collaborating with Luminiah has been such an insanely profound experience for me. I just continually pray that things keep unfolding in the most beautiful way for all....and I am so thrilled and proud to finally show the world the power of not only these two songs but the gem and gift to the world that is Luminiah." - Suniel FoxJust when "VibeKing" was poised to make waves, questions arose over the similarity to one of Abel Tesfaye's works,“Call Out My Name,” igniting a lengthy and tiresome legal battle. Yet, every cloud has a silver lining. The turbulence surrounding "Vibeking" serendipitously led to Epikker tapping creative force and spellbinding vocalist, Luminiah. Inspired by the track's pulsating rhythm, Luminiah lent her vocal talents, improvising over“Vibeking” and later penning the lyrics for "VibeQueen (Rising High)," a hymn about self-empowerment and reclaiming one's essence. The sonic alliance not only rejuvenated the duo but also signified a new chapter for the duo. Through the ups and downs, Epikker emerged, emblematic of resilience and rebirth."I hope that 'VibeQueen (Rising High)' becomes the theme song for the next 007 movie." - Henry StrangeWith "VibeKing," listeners are in for a melodic treat characterized by its atmospheric basslines and mesmerizing synthesizer elements. The chorus radiates with its distinct charm and profound emotion. The track undergoes a palpable transition that amplifies its emotive depth, offering listeners an elevating auditory experience.Its counterpart, "VibeQueen (Rising High)," elevates the narrative further. Adding a robust dimension to the song, Luminiah's vocals are characterized by a harmonious mix of raspy and velvety tones, painting a picture of strength and gentleness. Echoing themes of resilience, gratitude, and new beginnings, the lyrics are bolstered by a powerful bridge, adding depth to its message. Together, each production not only stands as a stellar composition but also as a symbol of empowerment and metamorphosis.As the anticipation for the release of "VibeKing" and "VibeQueen (Rising High)" builds, Epikker's story stands as a beacon of hope. Their tale underscores the transformative power of music, resilience in the face of trials, and the magic that ensues when one channels adversity into creativity. Inviting listeners on this intimate journey, Epikker offers more than just melodies – they offer a story of reclamation and hope in the face of life's tempests. Stream "VibeKing" and "VibeQueen" HERE .(Source: Neil Fox Parekh et al v. Abel Makkonen Tesfaye et al; Case Number 2:2021cv07488)

