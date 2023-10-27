Global Gaming Data Announces Launch Of Interactive Lottery Data Platform For Digital Publishers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Effective December 1, 2023, digital publishers will be able to license live lottery results data covering over 800 lottery games in 42 countries.

- Mark GustavsonTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Global Gaming Data, a Florida based technology company, is pleased to announce the release of their global lottery data platform launching on December 1, 2023. Global Gaming Data founders John Brier and Bin Tu built the world's largest digital lottery data platform that has delivered over 4 billion consumer interactions since 2005."We are excited to be launching the world's most comprehensive and advanced interactive lottery data platform on December 1, 2023. Our lottery data platform will be available to digital publishers worldwide, including online newspapers, television news web sites, search engines, portals, app developers, and for use with in home digital device" said John Brier, Managing Partner for Global Gaming Data. "Our lottery data platform will cover over 800 lottery games in real time in over 40 countries around the world," added Brier.Global Gaming Data will make their lottery data products available to digital publishers in both traditional data feeds as well as turnkey customizable widgets. In addition to lottery results additional data points are available, including jackpot amounts, next draw dates, previous number look up, prize analysis, and more. Global Gaming data will also be launching a suite of revenue generating lottery related products for digital publishers to utilize, including daily lottery video reports with integrated local advertising, interactive lottery players clubs, and digital lottery ticket purchase capabilities in approved jurisdictions.In addition to interactive lottery products Global Gaming Data also offers digital publishers comprehensive sports data feeds and widgets covering sports from all across the globe, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, PGA and NCAA sports. Additional data products, including daily horoscopes and today in history are also available for licensing.“In my previous role as transactional CEO of a NASDAQ publicly traded technology company, I strived to identify technology that has tremendous potential to scale on the global market while working against a clear strategy taking advantage of several exciting near term revenue generating opportunities and partnerships. We continue yielding meaningful growth opportunities we have identified in a sector that's in its relative infancy with an inherent expectation for near-term exponential growth. Global Gaming Data's lottery and sports data platforms leverages one of the most advantageous business verticals positioning Global Gaming Data as a world class business concern moving the needle in digital data tech. I am excited to be among the founding partners and to be part of this most stellar management team," Mark Gustavson, Managing Partner.All Global Gaming Data lottery and sports products are available for web or mobile use, and are also available in most languages in edition to English.###About Global Gaming Data, LLC: Global Gaming Data, LLC, is a Florida based technology company founded by Bin Tu, John Brier and Mark Gustavson. The company focuses on delivering world class data feeds across a variety of sectors to digital publishers around the world. For more information visit GlobalGamingData

