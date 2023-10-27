Music Streaming Market Size To Grow USD 22610 Million By 2029 At A CAGR Of 16.6% | Valuates Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BANGALORE, India, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Streaming Service Market Size is Segmented by Type (Software, Hardware), by Application (Personal, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Online Media .

The Music Streaming Service market is projected to grow from USD 8984.2 million in 2023 to USD 22610 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the growth of Music Streaming Services Market:

Throughout the course of the projected period, the increasing use of smart devices and the adoption of digital platforms are anticipated to propel market expansion. Because of the appealing features that these services offer like automatic playlist customization, personalized song recommendations, and seamless accessibility across multiple applications and web browsers their popularity which includes websites that let users view music videos and listen to podcasts in addition to audio files is significantly growing.

Get Free Sample:



TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF MUSIC STREAMING SERVICES MARKET

With music streaming services, consumers can access huge music libraries whenever they want, with never-before-seen convenience. The market's expansion is mostly driven by this convenience aspect. No physical media or downloads are required because subscribers may instantly listen to their favorite songs, albums, and playlists. The market for music streaming has experienced tremendous growth due to the growing usage of smartphones and other mobile devices. Users can listen to music on the go with the help of mobile apps offered by streaming platforms, which has resulted in an increase in subscribers who value portability and flexibility in their music consumption.

A wide variety of users are drawn in by competitive pricing and free, ad-supported tiers. A wide range of people can access music streaming services thanks to their multiple subscription tiers, which include free, ad-supported options and premium, ad-free subscriptions.

A wide range of musical interests can be satisfied by the vast and varied music catalogs that music streaming services provide. They also provide users with tailored suggestions based on user data and algorithms, exposing them to new artists and music and increasing user engagement.

The rise of streaming services is being driven by a change in consumer behavior from music ownership to music access. Many consumers now prefer the subscription-based business model provided by streaming services over buying physical copies of music or single downloads.

Buy Now for Single User:



MUSIC STREAMING SERVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America has the greatest revenue share and is expected to expand significantly over the course of the forecast. The regional market is expanding due to the availability of online payment technologies, smart gadgets, and fixed wireless internet.

Between 2023 and 2030, the Middle East and Africa are projected to grow at the quickest rate among regional markets. The region's growing internet penetration and growing smartphone usage trends have been key factors in the market's expansion. Additionally, consumers now have a handy and portable way to access music streaming services thanks to cell phones. The market's growth has been greatly aided by this tendency.

Get Regional Report on North America:



Get Regional Report on Asia Pacific:



Key Profiles:



Spotify

Jamendo

Heartbeats International

SoundMachine

Rockbot

Apple

Amazon

GOOGLE INC

Microsoft

Jukeboxy

Cloud Cover Music

Custom Channels

Auracle

Sound

Brandtrack

Kasimu

Soundreef

Express Melody

Qsic

StrorePlay

Legis

Music

Pandora Pandora (Mood)

View Full Report:



SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

-

Live Streaming Market

was USD 38310 million in 2021, growing with a CAGR of 16.14% during 2022 - 2028.

-

Music Streaming Software and Platforms Market

-

Music Streaming for Business Market

-

Music Publishing market

is projected to grow from USD 6682.1 million in 2023 to USD 9532.5 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period.

-

Digital Music Publishing Market

-

Streaming Music Market

-

Mobile Music Streaming Market

-

Online Cloud Music Streaming Market

-

Cloud Music Streaming Market

-

Music Streaming Subscription Service Market

-

Lossless Music Streaming Services Market

-

Online Music Streaming Market

-

Podcast Player market

was valued at USD 1473.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 3373.3 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

-

Podcast Hosting Sites Market

-

Live Streaming Platform market size is projected to reach USD 135650 million by 2028, from USD 38310 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 19.5% during 2022-2028.

-

Podcast Hosting and Monetizing Platform Market

-

Podcast Player App Market

-

Cloud Based Video Streaming market size is projected to reach USD 37800 million by 2028, from USD 12060 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2022-2028.

-

The global video streaming market size was valued at USD 38.56 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 149.34 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2019 to 2026.

-

Enterprise Streaming Media market

is projected to grow from USD 17690 million in 2023 to USD 39690 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.4% during the forecast period.

-

Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market

-

OTT market

size was valued at USD 121.61 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,039.03 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2020 to 2027.

-

Streaming Analytics market

is projected to grow from USD 9118.2 million in 2023 to USD 21090 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.0% during the forecast period.

-

B2C Video Live Streaming Platform Market

Click here to see related reports on Music Streaming Service Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website:



Blog:

Pinterest:

Twitter:













Logo:



SOURCE Valuates Reports