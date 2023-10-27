Allen University Honors Congressman Jim Clyburn With A Statue At The Waverly-Clyburn Building

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

President and CEO Dr. Ernest McNealey and Congressman Jim Clyburn discuss the unveiling of his statue.

Unveiling of the Congressman Jim Clyburn Statue at the Waverly-Clyburn Building

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ALLEN UNIVERSITY

1530 Harden Street Columbia SC 29204

Contact: Dr. Brittany Holloman

803-376-5701



Allen University will unveil a life-size statue of Congressman Jim Clyburn at 1:00 P. M., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at the intersection of Pine and Hampton streets, Columbia, SC, in a dedicated venue adjacent to the Waverly- Clyburn building. The monument is“a tangible symbol of Congressman Clyburn's dedication and service in the interest of HBCUs and the greater good”, said Dr. Ernest McNealey, president.

Calling Clyburn,“the first national political leader to champion historically black colleges and universities without ifs, ands, or buts” McNealey said Clyburn has been an influential figure in garnering critical support for all HBCUs, which continue to provide opportunities not only for their students to succeed, but also, help shape lives in their communities. Board Chairman, Bishop Samuel Green added“the Congressman is a sterling example for those who aspire to lead, especially students, to emulate”, and the memorial to be unveiled will serve as a permanent reminder of that possibility.

Clyburn has also been an ambassador for access and opportunity for young people across the state and the nation. His work in the interest of the greater good can be traced in part to the A. M. E. Church, which Clyburn joined as a youth because of the church's history of activism and political advocacy on behalf of African Americans. He is also a member of the board of trustees of Allen University, an A.M. E. institution of higher learning.

###

Dub Taylor

Allen University

+1 803-622-7907

email us here