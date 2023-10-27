L Squared Secures $1.75 Million Investment For Innovation And Job Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

L Squared's innovative solutions are recognized with a $1.75- million boost from FedDev Ontario, paving the way for global expansion and job creation in Toronto

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- L Squared Digital Signage , a leader in digital communication and signage solutions, proudly announces a pivotal investment from the Government of Canada, through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario ). This $1 repayable investment, aimed at enhancing L Squared's digital communications platform and creating new jobs in the Canadian market, underscores the company's position as a leader in the digital realm.Founded in 2007, L Squared has firmly established itself as a global digital communication provider. It offers a cloud-based platform, the L Squared Hub, that allows teams to efficiently manage content across their display network, helping them deliver tailored corporate information, alerts, videos, news, and advertisements.With this investment, L Squared will upgrade its platform to meet the communication needs of a broader range of clients worldwide. It will empower businesses to enhance decision-making, improve productivity, and boost competitiveness by delivering relevant digital content effectively.The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario, remarked,“Businesses in Toronto's thriving tech sector are leading the way. They are developing new ideas and technologies that will improve the way Canadians live, work, and do business. Smart investments, like the one today for L Squared, will help these companies continue to grow, upgrade their features, and support other Canadian businesses with their technology needs.”Ratnavel Gajendra, Co-Founder of L Squared Digital Signage, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "FedDev Ontario's assistance came at a crucial juncture in our growth. This investment not only enables us to tap into new markets but also amplifies our commitment to delivering top-tier Canadian technology on a global scale."We acknowledge the support of the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.About L SquaredL Squared Digital Signage is a digital communications solution company established in 2007. Headquartered in Austin, Texas; its mission is to transform how businesses communicate with their employees and customers. Over its 16-year journey, the company has made an indelible mark in the digital signage industry.L Squared Digital Signage serves a diverse clientele of corporate enterprises and Fortune 500 brands across industries. They provide turnkey digital communication solutions through their innovative cloud-based platform, the L Squared Hub, and a suite of specialized services. Learn more about the impact L Squared has made for brands who rely on its groundbreaking digital signage solutions.About FedDev OntarioFor 14 years, the Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario, has worked to advance and diversify the southern Ontario economy through funding opportunities and business services that support innovation, growth and job creation in Canada's most populous region.The Agency has delivered impressive results, which can be seen in southern Ontario businesses that are creating innovative technologies, improving productivity, growing revenues, creating jobs, and in the economic advancement of communities across the region. Learn more about the impacts the Agency is having in southern Ontario by exploring our pivotal projects, our Southern Ontario Spotlight, and FedDev Ontario's Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.Media Contacts:Edward HutchinsonPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

