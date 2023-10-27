Southern Aesthetics Delineates The Distinctions Between Breast Lift And Breast Reduction Procedures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Penelope Treece, MDNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Breast lifts and breast reductions are two of the most popular plastic surgery procedures performed in the United States, but many people are still confused about the key differences between the two. Dr. Penelope Treece, MD, the esteemed proprietor of Southern Aesthetics in New Orleans, is dedicated to providing a comprehensive understanding of the key differences between breast lift and breast reduction procedures. Her vast experience and commitment to patient well-being enable individuals to make well-informed decisions regarding their aesthetic goals.“Breast lift and breast reduction surgeries are two distinct procedures tailored to address specific patient needs and objectives. It is so important to understand the difference,” explains Dr. TreeceBreast lift, also known as mastopexy, is a surgical technique designed to enhance the overall appearance and shape of the breasts. This procedure is most suitable for individuals experiencing breast sagging due to factors such as aging, pregnancy, or weight loss. The primary goal of a breast lift is to elevate and rejuvenate the breasts, providing a firmer, more youthful look. It involves the removal of excess skin, reshaping of breast tissue, and repositioning of the nipple-areola complex, all without a significant reduction in breast volume.Conversely, breast reduction surgery is aimed at reducing the size and weight of the breasts. It is primarily recommended for individuals with disproportionately large breasts, which may cause physical discomfort and negatively impact overall quality of life. This procedure involves the removal of excess breast tissue and skin while repositioning the nipple-areola complex, resulting in a noticeable decrease in breast size. Although the chief goal is to reduce breast size and weight, the surgery also lifts and repositions the breast for an overall more aesthetic appearance.Understanding the nuances between these procedures is essential for patients to make informed decisions. Ideal candidates for a breast lift are those individuals who desire to correct breast sagging while maintaining their existing breast size. Candidates often include women who have experienced the effects of aging, pregnancy, or significant weight loss, leading to breast drooping. On the other hand, breast reduction candidates typically include individuals with overly large breasts that lead to physical discomfort such as chronic back and neck pain, skin irritation, and difficulties in finding well-fitting clothing. The procedure is designed to reduce breast size, enhance comfort, and improve overall well-being.Both procedures are highly effective, but the surgical techniques and expected outcomes differ. The breast lift procedure focuses on rejuvenating breast appearance and position without significantly altering breast size. It aims to create firmer and perkier breasts by removing excess skin, reshaping breast tissue, and repositioning the nipple-areola complex. Patients opt for a breast lift to regain a more youthful and aesthetically pleasing breast contour while maintaining their original breast volume. Sometimes the reason for desiring a mastopexy, namely weight loss, pregnancy or aging, results in a great deal of loss of volume and firmness. In this case, an implant can be added to restore this loss.Breast reduction surgery results in a noticeable reduction in breast size, addressing the physical discomfort associated with disproportionately large breasts. The procedure involves removing excess breast tissue and skin while repositioning the nipple-areola complex, ultimately leading to smaller and more comfortable breasts.Dr. Treece emphasizes the importance of patient education, stating, "Informed decision-making is crucial when considering breast lift or breast reduction surgery. When discussing this procedure with surgeons, patients should review their mastopexy and reduction photographs. Much can be learned by viewing results. Our goal at Southern Aesthetics is to provide personalized care and guidance to patients, helping them make well-informed choices aligned with their aesthetic and functional aspirations."About Southern Aesthetics:Southern Aesthetics dedicates its practice to providing the highest level of quality in cosmetic surgery in a beautiful, comfortable, safe, and private environment. We have a dedicated, professional, and caring team in Metairie that takes pride in bringing out the you in YOU.For media inquiries, interviews, or to schedule a consultation, please contact:

