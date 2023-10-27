Texas Teachers Chosen For NHD's Fall 2023 Professional Development Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy GornAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- National History Day® (NHD) and the Texas State Historical Association (TSHA), the organizer of NHD in Texas, are proud to announce the Texas teachers selected to participate in NHD's fall 2023 professional development program. This course uses online Library of Congress resources to develop and support historical arguments. It is a feature of NHD's membership in the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources (TPS) Consortium in partnership with the TPS Regional Grant Program.The teachers chosen for this honor join 48 of NHD's 58 affiliates across the country and around the world. NHD affiliates include all 50 states and the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and international schools.“The skills and strategies these educators are developing through this series will benefit their students throughout their academic and professional careers,” said National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn.“As a Library of Congress TPS Consortium member, NHD is incredibly fortunate to offer this opportunity to engage NHD teachers and coordinators with the vast resources of the Library of Congress using resources developed in partnership with the Library of Congress.”Since August, these educators have worked with their peers nationwide and National History Day staff to build knowledge for teaching with online Library of Congress resources. When the series is complete, these educators will have demonstrated the ability to share key strategies for researching, supporting, and presenting historical arguments bolstered by primary sources held by the Library of Congress.The educators from Texas participating in the series include:Mrs. Kelly Bellar, Region 10 Education Service Center, Richardson, TexasMs. Meredith Bolen, Energy Institute High School, Houston, TexasMrs. Becky Florsheim, Poetry Community Christian School, Terrell, TexasMrs. Katherine Grider, Ector High School, Ector, TexasMr. Kevin James, Harmony Public Schools, San Antonio, TexasMs. Raquel Longoria, Stovall Middle School, Houston, TexasMrs. Mayra Moreno, Eastlake High School, El Paso, TexasMrs. Kelly Ramirez, Incarnate Word Academy, Corpus Christi, TexasMrs. Katina Robalino, Woodcreek Junior High School, Katy, TexasMs. Stacy Terral, Chaparral High School, Killeen, TexasAbout National History Day (NHD)NHD is a non-profit organization based in College Park, Maryland, that seeks to improve the teaching and learning of history. The National History Day Contest was established in 1974 and currently engages more than half a million students every year in conducting original research on historical topics of interest. Students present their research as a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance, or website. Projects compete first at the local and affiliate levels, where the top entries are invited to the National Contest at the University of Maryland at College Park. NHD is sponsored in part by the 400 Years of African American History Commission, The Better Angels Society, the Bezos Family Foundation, HISTORY®, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the National Park Service. For more information, visit nhd .About Texas History Day (THD)Texas History Day (THD), sponsored by the Texas State Historical Association (tshaonline), is an affiliate of National History Day. THD is a yearlong education program that culminates in an annual state-level history fair for students in grades six through twelve. It provides an opportunity for students to demonstrate their interest in, and knowledge of, history through creative and original papers, performances, documentaries, web sites, or three-dimensional exhibits.Over the course of the school year, students research and produce a History Day entry, the results of which are presented at one of the 19 regional competitions in early spring. From there, some students advance to the state competition in April in Austin, or even to the national contest held each June at the University of Maryland at College Park. At each level of competition, outstanding achievement may be recognized through certificates, medals, trophies, or monetary awards. The most important rewards are the skills and insight that students acquire as they move through the History Day program.As many as 50,000 young Texans are involved in the program at the regional and state level each year. More than 1,000 students participate in THD, and approximately 70 students represent Texas at National History Day each year. For more information, contact Lisa Berg, Director of Education Services at the Texas State Historical Association, or visit texashistoryday .###

