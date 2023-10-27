HOPE For Prisoners Welcomes Entrepreneur And Philanthropist Lana Fuchs To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPE for Prisoners (HFP), a Nevada-based nonprofit providing formerly incarcerated people with long-term support and

services, announced today the appointment of Lana Fuchs to its Board of Directors.



Mrs. Fuchs

is the founder of two successful fashion brands, FVCHS Brand and Billionaire Mafia and authored an inspirational self-help book, "The Blueprint: Success is a State of Mind.'' She also hosts a reality podcast "Lana Live" where she dives deep into a range of topics, giving listeners an intimate look into each guest and experience. Additionally, Mrs. Fuchs

runs her venture capital firm, Fuchs Global, and a non-profit, the Emerald Dream Foundation.

"As an immigrant child, I have first-hand experience with the hardships of starting a new life with little support or resources," said Lana, who lives in Las Vegas with her husband Victor. "HOPE for Prisoners is the crucial link that connects motivated individuals to the tools and education needed to execute on their aspirations. I deeply respect the men and women who have gone through the program and created a better life for themselves and their families."

It was recently announced that HFP and the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) partnered to create Vocational Village, a vocational training center based at the Southern Desert Correctional Center (SDCC) that will provide 800 incarcerated participants over four years with skills in high-demand occupations prior to their release. The project is funded by HFP in partnership with the Engelstad Foundation and the Bill and Susan Walters Foundation and is expected to launch in early 2024.

"Lana's skills and talents will be an asset to the organization,"

said Jon Ponder, founder and CEO of HOPE for Prisoners.

"This has been a landmark year for us, and we look to gleaning from Lana's business acumen, creativity and determination".

About HOPE for Prisoners:

Operating since 2010, HOPE for Prisoners is a nonprofit in Las Vegas, NV, that facilitates comprehensive pre and post reentry and reintegration services to men, women, and young adults exiting various segments of the judicial system. The vision of HOPE for Prisoners is to empower and equip men, women, and young adults to successfully reenter and effectively function in mainstream society.



HOPE's success is the result of its long-term commitment and relationship with various community partners, including local law enforcement and criminal justice entities.

Visit for more information.

SOURCE HOPE for Prisoners