Jean Lumb Foundation Celebrates Outstanding Youths From Across Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An award-winning composer from Victoria, BC, a national figure skating champion from Edmonton, AB, a scholar from Ottawa, ON, whose goal is to leverage artificial intelligence for healthcare, a chronicler of stories about anti-Asian experiences of young people from Moncton, NB. These accomplished individuals are among the nine student winners of the 26th Annual Jean Lumb Awards, including a special award to mark the Centenary of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1923.



The nine winners of the 2023 Jean Lumb Award winners are:

Yu Han (Helen) Li, Lisgar C.I., Ottawa, ON, wins the Academics Award sponsored by the University of Toronto Scarborough.

Rachel Sun, Father Bressani Catholic High School, Woodbridge, ON, wins the Entrance Award sponsored by the University of Toronto Scarborough.

Danae Kong, Christian Homelearners eStreams, Victoria, BC, wins the Arts Award sponsored by the Chung-Kotcheff Family.

Grace Anyu Sun, Cardinal Carter Academy for the Arts, Toronto, ON, wins the Community Services Award sponsored in memory of Dorothy and Jung Shao Lu.

Michelle Deng, Ross Sheppard High School, Edmonton, AB, wins the Athletics Award sponsored by Murphy & Chung Chartered Accountants.

Christina Wang, Sacred Heart Catholic High School, Newmarket, ON, wins the Innovation Award sponsored in memory of Choi King and John C. Mah.

Michelle Wan, Markville Secondary School, Markham, ON, wins the Dignity of Life Award.

Weiqi Xu, Twin Lakes Secondary School, Washago, ON, wins the Defence of the Environment Award sponsored by Fay and John Wong.

Jiayu Li, Harrison Trimble High School, Moncton, NB, wins the Foon Hay Lum Commemorative Award for the Centenary of the Chinese Exclusion Act.

The Jean Lumb Foundation celebrates 26 years of awarding scholarships to recognize excellence in students of Chinese heritage from coast to coast. Since the awards' inception in 1998, over 150 young people are now leaders in their chosen fields. They are working as lawyers, medical doctors, entrepreneurs, engineers, graphic artists, educators, accountants, and dentists locally, across Canada as far north as Nunavut, and around the world.

The 26th Annual Jean Lumb Awards will be held on SATURDAY, October 28, 11:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. EDT Toronto time at the Highland Hall, University of Toronto Scarborough, 1265 Military Trail, Toronto.

“Every year, the judging panel overcomes the challenge of selecting the winners out of so many outstanding applications from across Canada,” said Arlene Chan , eldest daughter of Jean Lumb and president of the Jean Lumb Foundation.“I am so impressed by these young people who are the best of the best in Academics, the Arts, Community Services, Athletics, Defence of the Environment, Dignity of Life, Innovation, and Leadership. Their accomplishments are all the more impactful in this year of 2023 that marks the centenary of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1923.”

The Jean Lumb Awards celebrate the hopes and dreams of the early generations of Chinese Canadians whose hard work and sacrifice have paved the road for today's generations. Jean Lumb was the first Chinese Canadian woman to receive the Order of Canada for her tireless community work as a voice and advocate for Chinese communities in Toronto and across Canada. Applications for the 2024 Jean Lumb Awards can be made at the Jean Lumb Foundation .

For a list of the winners and their backgrounds, please see attached detailed press release in pdf format.

Media are welcome to request advance interviews via videoconferencing or on October 28 at the Jean Lumb Awards, Highland Hall, University of Toronto Scarborough, 11:30 a.m.