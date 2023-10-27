Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market Report 2023 Size, Trends, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market , valued at $1.1 billion in 2022, is poised for significant growth, with estimations indicating a rise to $1.25 billion in 2023 at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. Despite the global economic challenges induced by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the enduring repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market continues to expand steadily, driven by the escalating demand for efficient supply and logistics services in clinical research activities.

Market Segments and Key Players

.Service: Logistics And Distribution, Storage And Retention, Packaging Labelling And Blinding, Manufacturing, Comparator Sourcing, Other Services

.Phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

.Area: Donor Eligibility Assessment, Sample Collection, Manufacturing, Logistics, Patient Verification, Treatment Follow-Up

.End-User: Biobank, Cell Therapy Lab, Hospital, Research Institute, Commercial Organization

Key players, including AmerisourceBergen Corporation, United Parcel Service, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., remain at the forefront of the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market, offering comprehensive solutions and services to meet the evolving demands of the pharmaceutical and medical research sectors.

Gain valuable insights into the global cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market with a sample report:



Rising Trend: Technological Adoption for Enhanced Efficiency and Operations

The adoption of advanced technologies represents a prominent trend gaining momentum in the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market. Leading companies in the industry are integrating cutting-edge solutions to streamline and optimize various aspects of the supply chain, facilitating informed decision-making and minimizing operational risks and wastage.

Strategic Acquisitions Enhance Market Reach and Expansion

Strategic acquisitions, such as the acquisition of the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics businesses from Hubertus Apotheke by Myonex, reflect the company's commitment to expanding its presence in the European Union, strengthening its position in the cell and gene therapy supply chain sector.

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

In 2022, North America dominated the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market, with robust growth projections also observed in the Asia-Pacific region. The comprehensive report covers the market dynamics and trends across key regions, providing valuable insights into regional developments and growth prospects.

Explore in-depth analysis and comprehensive insights into the global cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market by accessing the complete report here:



Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain Or Logistics Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain Or Logistics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cell and gene therapy supply chain or logistics market size, cell and gene therapy supply chain or logistics market drivers and trends, cell and gene therapy supply chain or logistics market major players, cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market competitors' revenues, market positioning, and cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market growth across geographies.

