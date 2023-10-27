VR Fitness App Powerbeatsvr Unveils Reality-Bending Update With Mixed Reality Mode On Meta Quest 2 & 3

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new Mixed Reality Mode of PowerBeatsVR on the Meta Quest 2 & 3

Experience the fusion of real and virtual in PowerBeatsVR's latest update, introducing a Mixed Reality Mode and greatly enhanced visuals on Meta Quest 3.

- Dr. Niklas Weißbrodt

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dive into a realm where reality and virtuality fuse, as the VR fitness app PowerBeatsVR rolls out its reality-bending update, featuring a new mixed reality mode. Now, players can interact with a virtual window within their real environment, bridging the gap between the real and the virtual, and unveiling a new dimension of immersive workout.

The update also marks a significant leap in visual quality on the Meta Quest 3, making the visuals much sharper and vivid for a more engaging and visually stimulating workout experience.

Dr. Niklas Weißbrodt, Creative Director of Five Mind Creations, expressed his enthusiasm: "This update embodies our continuous endeavor to improve the VR fitness space. The new mixed reality mode not only enhances the workout experience, but also adds a novel layer of immersion and engagement."

View the update trailer here:

PowerBeatsVR continues to be at the forefront of delivering intense and fun workout sessions in VR. The new update reaffirms its commitment to delivering cutting-edge features that resonate with fitness enthusiasts and gamers alike.

Explore the new update on the Meta Quest store and embark on a thrilling fitness adventure where the real and virtual converge for an unmatched workout experience.

About Five Mind Creations:

Five Mind Creations, an independent game studio from Germany, remains at the forefront of creating immersive VR experiences. Combining a passion for gaming with cutting-edge technology and sports, they continue to shape the VR fitness landscape with PowerBeatsVR.

Daniel Bamberger

Five Mind Creations UG (haftungsbeschraenkt)



