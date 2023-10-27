TILTLABS Expands Offerings Into Geospatial Digital Twins For Smarter Urban Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Geospatial Digital Twin

TILTLABS, a leading provider of digital twin solutions, announced its expansion into geospatial digital twins to enable more sustainable urban development.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, KERALA, INDIA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TILTLABS , a leading provider of digital twin solutions, announced its expansion into geospatial digital twins to enable smarter, more sustainable urban development. With advanced 3D visualization, AI-powered analytics, and real-time IoT data integration, TILTLABS new digital twin platform empowers city leaders to simulate future scenarios, optimize infrastructure plans, and precisely track sustainability KPIs."We are thrilled to leverage our experience in enterprise digital twins and apply it toward meeting the needs of fast-growing cities across India and beyond," said Nikhil Chandran , CEO of TILTLABS. "Geospatial digital twins are poised to transform urban planning and management. They provide the full city visibility and predictive insights needed to evaluate the impact of any proposed policy or infrastructure project on metrics like traffic congestion, energy consumption, and quality of life for citizens. We look forward to partnering with innovative municipalities to plan and design tomorrow's smart, sustainable cities."With urbanization accelerating, city leaders around the world face the challenge of managing rapid growth in a socially inclusive and environmentally responsible way. Geospatial digital twins enable cities to meet this challenge through capabilities like:- Visualizing proposed developments in a 3D virtual city model and assessing the impact on traffic, energy grids, housing availability and affordability, emergency response, and other KPIs- Optimizing the placement and capacity of infrastructure elements like roads, bridges, transit lines, renewable energy farms, water treatment facilities, hospitals, and parks- Monitoring air quality, noise pollution, traffic flows, energy usage, and other real-time data through IoT integration and running AI-driven analysis to guide decisions- Engaging and collaborating with citizens via interactive 3D visualization and collecting feedback on proposed development plansAccording to a recent MarketsandMarkets report, the global geospatial analytics market size is projected to grow from USD 56.6 billion in 2020 to USD 106.8 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.4% as urban challenges drive demand. TILTLABS is well positioned to capitalize on this high growth market with its domain expertise in digital twin solutions.About TILTLABSTILTLABS provides cutting-edge digital twin technology to leading enterprises worldwide. The company's digital twin platform combines 3D visualization, simulation, real-time data integration, and AI-powered analytics to enable customers to optimize the design, construction, and management of physical assets. TILTLABS serves Fortune 500 companies in the manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and oil and gas industries. For more information, .

Jayakumar N

TILTLABS

+91 471 405 0401



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube