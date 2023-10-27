STS Global Co-Creates Tech Led Climate Resilient Interventions For Scalable Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovators along with Dr. Anshu Sharma, Co-Founder STS Global

Addressing the global challenges due to climate change, STS Global, a technology-led environment catalyst, held its Humanitarian Innovation - 'Flip the Notion'.

- Dr. Anshu Sharma, Co-Founder, STS GlobalNEW DELHI, INDIA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- With a view to address global challenges brought on by climate change, STS Global , a technology-led environment catalyst, that drives Artificial Intelligence-based environment risk assessment, impact monitoring, tech-based scalable solutions held its Humanitarian Innovation - 'Flip the Notion'.The initiative spearheads and dovetails, local innovation practices at community level that have shown promising results and impact to build climate resilience. STS Global hosted 11 innovators that showcased their ability to bring meaningful change and demonstrate best practices and learnings by using technology at an exhibition.Innovators from varied backgrounds and geographies, presented their work and impact in their respective domains including free medical treatment to community members who cannot access quality medical facilities, training and mentoring small pond owners, promoting women fish farmers, or building a resilient blue economy. The innovators executed these intervention programs in Kashmir, West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Delhi amongst other cities. Besides the exhibition, a short film highlighting the journey of the innovators was followed by a panel discussion with distinguished social and humanitarian experts including Kamal Kishore, NDMA, Government of India, Takeshi Komino, General Secretary at CWS Japan, Aruna Pandey, Research Consultant, Lighthouse Communities shared their views on transformative solutions for resilient communities, challenges and innovations for stressed communities, collaborations and technology based interventions amongst others .Of the 11 innovators, two initiatives that will be provided fast track support by STS Global are Urmul Seemant Samiti, Rajasthan who work with villages who are traditionally involved in pastoralism. The second is Words Rhythms Images (WRI) of Uttarakhand who use tools such as videos and social media to educate urban poor in water conservation, personal hygiene, and empowering young members to use their personal mobile devices for the improvement of their society/community.Speaking on occasion, Dr. Anshu Sharma, Co-Founder STS Global explained,“We increasingly recognised a need to build scalable and sustainable impact. STS operates with a co-DBOD (design-build-operate-deliver) model for the communities. It is engaged with corporations, international think tanks and changemakers, and governments in the areas of sustainable infrastructure design, environment and disaster assessment and planning, capacity building, and building technology for a scalable impact.” He added,“Two of our notable disaster planning and sustainable architecture works include a disaster management plan for one of the highest mountain railway lines in the world, and a district-wide owner driven housing reconstruction programme in Nepal.”Speaking about the 11 innovators he said,“They have done phenomenal work and our team at STS Global are extremely delighted to initiate their first scaling engagement with Urmul Seemant Samiti and Words Rhythms Images (WRI) and widen the area of their operations. We at STS Global look forward to working with them to not only upskill their teams, but also educate and upskill the citizens residing in areas where they work.”One of the selected innovators Urmul Seemant Samiti has been working with villages located in Rajasthan wherein the residents have been engaged in pastoralism for generations has helped them with easier access to larger markets and set up Common Facility Centers which help community members with fodder, water, technology and most importantly, safety. This project introduced the 'Magra Model' which focused on organising the back end of nomadic pastoralism for marketing products like wool, milk, and meat. During this process, the marginalised communities were empowered to preserve traditional livelihoods while adapting to modern challenges and opportunities.Words Rhythms Images (WRI) has enabled young members of urban poor utilise their mobile devices to train fellow residents in sustainable usage of water, which includes conservation, personal hygiene, and cleanliness around their homes. Their initiatives made women part of the video making process which made them more confident in expressing themselves. The project gave a platform to women to engage in activities in additional to domestic chores which fostered a sense of pride and confidence for addressing a larger social issue.STS volunteers will now work with closely with teams and help them scale up their operations, make them more sustainable and increase the number of beneficiaries of their programs.

