Oma Savings Bank PlcStock Exchange Release 27.10.2023 Oma Savings Bank Plc: Acquisition of own shares 27.10.2023 In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Trade date27.10.2023 Bourse tradeBuy ShareOMASP Amount4,300SharesAverage price/ share20 cost89,033 Company now holds a total of 159 188 shares including the shares repurchased on 27.10.2023 On behalf of Oma Savings Bank Plc Nordea Bank Finland Plc Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen
