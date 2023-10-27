Compass Land Offers Vacant Land For Sale In Florida & Arizona

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dearborn, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dearborn, Michigan -

Compass Land, a company based in Dearborn, MI, is offering vacant land for sale in Florida and Arizona. Co-founders Felicia Cristofaro and Andrew Gaasenbeek are offering land they actually own and have all the property details that buyers need. An important advantage they offer is that buyers can get owner financing terms that have lower interest rates compared to the usual high interest rates of conventional financing providers. There are also no costly prepayment penalties, which means the buyer can take ownership of the land early. There is also no need to waste time waiting for a real estate agent. The buyer can visit the land whenever their schedule allows it.

The quality of service provided by Compass Land is evidenced by the rave reviews they have been receiving from clients. They currently have an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Google. In a recent review, T.R. gave them a five star rating and said,“First time ever trying to buy any kind of property. It was very easy, and the process was painless. I liked that it was straight forward and fully transparent. I tried to purchase land before, and each time ran into no transparency. I was so grateful to come across Compass Land USA - YouTube videos. That's what gave me the full confidence to reach out. They were transparent and had a great team to assist me in the process of my first purchase. Thank you again for your assistance.”

Buyers who choose owner financing can benefit from the advantages of no credit checks or prepayment fees. To buy land using owner financing, the buyer will just need to follow five steps. The first step is to have the documentation fee processed through credit or debit card. In the second step, Compass Land sends to the buyer for review and signing a contract for deed, a promissory note, and a land sale contract through an electronic signing service known as SignNow, which automatically sends a signed copy to everyone. In the third step, the buyer's downpayment is processed.

In the fourth step, Compass Land sets up automatic monthly payments with their payment processor known as GeekPay. The first monthly payment will be due around 30 days after signing. And finally, the property is deeded to the buyer with a warranty deed within 30 days of the property being paid in full. Compass Land will record the deed with the county and then send the buyer the recorded deed.

Buyers who opt to buy land using cash will also follow five steps. In the first step, Compass Land will send the land sale contract to the buyer for review and signing through SignNow. In the second step, the buyer will review and then sign the documents. SignNow will automatically send everyone a signed copy. In the third step, Compass Land will sign and notarize a warranty deed granting the property to the buyer, evidenced by a video or photograph.

In the fourth step, the buyer provides the payment, which includes the cash price and documentation fee, through credit card or debit card. In the fifth and final step, when Compass Land receives the payment, they will immediately send the deed to be recorded. This is usually completed within two days for most counties. Once completed, Compass Land will send the recorded deed to the buyer.

Founded by Felicia Cristofaro and Andrew Gaasenbeek, Compass Land offers vacant land they have acquired to people who are interested in purchasing or investing in land. Their strategy is to acquire land at significant discounts and then pass on the savings to buyers. Buyers can buy the land either through owner financing or by paying in cash. Interested land buyers or investors can check out the listings provided on the Compass Land website.

Those who are interested in land for sale in Arizona and Florida can check out the Compass Land website or contact them through the phone or by email.

