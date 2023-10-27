Global Angle Grinder Market To Reach $3.63 Billion By 2027, Growing At A CAGR Of 3.74%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Angle Grinder Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global angle grinder market , presently valued at $3.03 billion in 2022, is expected to grow to $3.63 billion by 2027, showcasing a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.74%. The market has persevered through the challenges posed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the persistent effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by the burgeoning demand for construction activities and infrastructure initiatives worldwide.

Market Segments and Key Players

. Type: Electric Angle Grinder, Pneumatic Angle Grinder, Cordless Angle Grinder

. Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

. Application: Metal Processing, Wood Processing, Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Aquaculture, Agriculture, and Other Applications

Key players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. continue to lead the angle grinder market , emphasizing the development of innovative products to cater to the diverse needs of various industries.

Discover key insights into the global angle grinder market with a comprehensive sample report:



Evolving Trend: Innovative Products Driving Market Growth

The angle grinder market is witnessing a significant trend in the development of innovative products, with companies like ATI Industrial Automation launching compliant angle grinders to address safety concerns and improve grinding processes. The CGV-900 compliant angle grinder allows users to adjust compliance force in real-time, enhancing finishing procedures and ensuring effective performance.

Infrastructure Development Accelerates Market Expansion

The global market is being further propelled by the increased demand for infrastructure initiatives worldwide. Notably, the rise in infrastructure construction projects, including roads and railroads, has led to heightened utilization of angle grinders for cutting, grinding, and shaping various materials, thereby bolstering market growth.

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads, Expecting Rapid Growth

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the angle grinder market in 2022 and is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive report offers in-depth insights into market dynamics and trends across key regions, providing valuable information on regional developments and growth prospects.

Access the complete report for detailed analysis and comprehensive insights into the global angle grinder market:



Angle Grinder Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Angle Grinder Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on angle grinder market size, angle grinder market drivers and trends, angle grinder market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and angle grinder market growth across geographies. The angle grinder market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

