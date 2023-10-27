Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The "artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market" is expected to reach $71.24 billion by 2027, with a 44.6% CAGR, according to TBRC's "Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis Global Market Report 2023."

Artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market grows with increased chronic diseases; North America leads the artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market share ; Major players: Johnson and Johnson, Intel, IBM, Medtronic, Nvidia, Siemens Healthcare.

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis Market Segments

.By Component: Software, Services, Hardware

.By Diagnosis: Cardiology, Oncology, Pathology, Radiology, Chest And Lung, Neurology, Other Diagnoses

.By Modality: MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), CT (Computed Tomography), X-ray, Ultrasound

.By Application: In Vivo Diagnostics, In Vitro Diagnostics

.By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers, Diagnostics Laboratories, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare diagnosis refers to applying AI techniques, such as machine learning and deep learning algorithms, to diagnose medical conditions. It is employed to evaluate data, including clinical trials, medical records, and genetic information, that can aid medical practitioners in making a diagnosis much more quickly than any human could.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis Market Trends And Strategies

4. Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

