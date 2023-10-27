Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Operating Room Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Operating Room Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The "artificial intelligence (AI) in operating room market" is anticipated to reach $1.55 billion by 2027, with a 28.1% CAGR, according to TBRC's "Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Operating Room Global Market Report 2023."

Artificial intelligence (AI) in operating room market expands due to rising chronic diseases; North America leads the artificial intelligence (AI) in operating room market share ; Major players: Medtronic, Siemens Healthineers, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Olympus, Intuitive Surgical, Merative, Vicarious Surgical.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Operating Room Market Segments

.By Offerings: Hardware, Software-As-A-Service (SaaS)

.By Indication: Cardiology, Orthopedics, Urology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Other Indications

.By Technology: Machine Learning (ML), Deep Learning (DL), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision

.By Application: Training And Supporting, Diagnosis And Monitoring, Outcome And Risk Analysis, Surgical Planning And Rehabilitation, Integration And Connectivity, Other Applications

.By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Standalone Or Specialized Facilities, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global artificial intelligence (AI) in operating room market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in the operating room refers to the deployment of machine learning and artificial intelligence and the application of algorithms and technologies to optimize the efficiency and usage of resources in the operating room, pre-operative region, and post-anesthesia treatment unit. It is used to help operating room systems perceive complicated in-vivo settings, make decisions, and complete tasks with greater precision, safety, and efficiency.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Operating Room Market Trends And Strategies

4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Operating Room Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Operating Room Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

