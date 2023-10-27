Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Operating Room Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Operating Room Global Market Report 2023
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
- The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The "artificial intelligence (AI) in operating room market" is anticipated to reach $1.55 billion by 2027, with a 28.1% CAGR, according to TBRC's "Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Operating Room Global Market Report 2023."
Artificial intelligence (AI) in operating room market expands due to rising chronic diseases; North America leads the artificial intelligence (AI) in operating room market share ; Major players: Medtronic, Siemens Healthineers, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Olympus, Intuitive Surgical, Merative, Vicarious Surgical.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Operating Room Market Segments
.By Offerings: Hardware, Software-As-A-Service (SaaS)
.By Indication: Cardiology, Orthopedics, Urology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Other Indications
.By Technology: Machine Learning (ML), Deep Learning (DL), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision
.By Application: Training And Supporting, Diagnosis And Monitoring, Outcome And Risk Analysis, Surgical Planning And Rehabilitation, Integration And Connectivity, Other Applications
.By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Standalone Or Specialized Facilities, Other End Users
.By Geography: The global artificial intelligence (AI) in operating room market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
Artificial intelligence (AI) in the operating room refers to the deployment of machine learning and artificial intelligence and the application of algorithms and technologies to optimize the efficiency and usage of resources in the operating room, pre-operative region, and post-anesthesia treatment unit. It is used to help operating room systems perceive complicated in-vivo settings, make decisions, and complete tasks with greater precision, safety, and efficiency.
Read More On The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Operating Room Market Report At:
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Operating Room Market Trends And Strategies
4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Operating Room Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Operating Room Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2023
Operating Room Equipment Global Market Report 2023
Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market Global Market Report 2023
About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.
Contact Information
The Business Research Company:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email:
Check out our:
LinkedIn:
Twitter:
Facebook:
YouTube:
Blog:
Healthcare Blog:
Global Market Model:
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Agriculture Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027
MENAFN27102023003118003196ID1107319639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.