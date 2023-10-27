Chris Naggar Joins Engel & Völkers Denver As A Real Estate Advisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Proud Texas native and former NFL player, now diving into the world of real estate with the same dedication that fueled my football career. Bringing passion and expertise to help you find your dream property. Let's make your real estate goals a reality!

Cleveland Browns Kicker Chris Naggar kicking vs Green Bay Packers Christmas Day 2021.

New York Jets Kicker Chris Naggar vs the New York Giants.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Denver, CO 09/20/2023Engel & Völkers Denver proudly introduces Mr. Chris Naggar as the latest addition to our esteemed brokerage. With a focus on investment properties tailored to professional athletes and discerning individuals of affluence, Mr. Naggar joins our ranks as an invaluable asset. His commitment to excellence and tailored expertise will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success in serving this exclusive clientele.Chris comes to Engel & Völkers as a former NFL Player, having showcased his kicking talents for prominent teams such as the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, and Cleveland Browns. Mr. Naggar brings his competitive drive and passion to our team, where he specializes in investment properties within the Denver area. His unique background in professional athletics and his determination to do the best he possibly can makes him a valuable asset for clients seeking exceptional investment opportunities in Denver and its surrounding areas.“Chris has a proven track record for his market expertise and will further strengthen our shop's team,” said Jim Cavoto, license partner of Engel & Völkers Denver.“With Engel & Völkers I have become part of a global network that will better help me to serve our local community,” said Chris Naggar.“Being part of such a collaborative team on a local and international level helps me take my business to the next level.”To learn more about Chris visit ChrisNaggar. To learn more about Engel & Völkers and its team of advisors, visit .About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a bespoke, white-glove concierge client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today's savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 175 shop locations with more than 3,000 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 11,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate, yachting and aviation. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit evrealestate.For more information, please contact:Engel & Völkers Denver+1 (720) 692-6563

