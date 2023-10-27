Mainstream Overhauls HVAC Systems At Westin Copley Place With Innovative Intelliwall 5-Fan Arrays

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mainstream IntelliWall Rear

Mainstream IntelliWall Front

- Sheldon MarkhamBERKELEY HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mainstream , a leading force in HVAC technology and air handling solutions, proudly announces the successful overhaul of HVAC systems at the prestigious Westin Copley Place . This project underscores Mainstream's expertise in delivering customized solutions for commercial HVAC systems in challenging and constrained environments.Faced with outdated fresh air AHUs that faltered during extreme weather conditions, the Westin Copley Place sought a robust solution. The existing systems were inefficient, relying on make-up air sourced from the mechanical space, which proved suboptimal. The challenge was to enhance fan performance to 30,000 CFM at 5” static pressure, all within the existing fan section size amidst space constraints in the mechanical room.Mainstream rose to the challenge, deploying its groundbreaking IntelliWall 5-fan arrays in a comprehensive refurbishment project covering two fresh air AHUs, entailing the integration of new fans, coils, and control systems. The project engaged the reputable installation contractor, EMCOR Services Northeast , ensuring seamless execution and adherence to high industry standards.Product Utilized: Mainstream IntelliWall 5-Fan ArraysMotor Specification: 7.5 HP PMECImpeller Size: 500mmFan Model: UDP-500-7.5-460Array Type: BulkheadTechnical Highlights:- Achieves 30,000 CFM at 5” static pressure, a significant performance enhancement from the previous output of 24,000 CFM at 3”.- Enough redundancy to achieve 95% of design airflow with one fan offline, underlining the system's resilience and reliability.Key Features:- Flexibility and Modularity: The modular design of Mainstream's IntelliWall 5-fan arrays allowed for easy dismantling down to single components, addressing the Westin Copley Place's space constraints, especially within the older building's mechanical room.- Efficiency and Power Management: Despite the augmented airflow and static requirements, the system operated within the confines of the existing 50 amp power feed, demonstrating superior power management.- Adaptable Control Panel Placement: The innovative design facilitated flexible positioning of the control panel, a crucial feature given the limited space within the mechanical room.Sheldon Markham, Sales Lead at Mainstream, remarked,“This project epitomizes Mainstream's commitment to delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of commercial HVAC systems. The IntelliWall fan array's modular design, coupled with efficient power management, provided a robust solution to the Westin Copley Place's HVAC challenges. We are proud to collaborate with EMCOR Services Northeast, ensuring a seamless integration that adheres to industry-leading standards.”The successful completion of this project underscores Mainstream's capability in tackling complex HVAC challenges, further cementing its position as a trusted partner in the industry. The collaboration between Mainstream and EMCOR Services Northeast demonstrates the synergy between innovative HVAC solutions and expert installation, promising a new horizon of commercial HVAC system advancements.About Mainstream:Mainstream, established in 1992 as a family-run business in Northern New Jersey, has emerged as a frontrunner in manufacturing air handling equipment. Over three decades, Mainstream has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, innovation, and reliable customer-centric solutions in the HVAC industry. Continuous, iterative product development, matched with a strong ethos of service, positions Mainstream for sustained growth and leadership in the HVAC sector.

