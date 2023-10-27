Single-Cell Omics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Single-Cell Omics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The single-cell omics market is projected to reach $3.26 billion in 2027, with a 15.9% CAGR, as per TBRC's Single-Cell Omics Global Market Report 2023.

The single-cell omics market grows due to increasing cancer prevalence. North America anticipates the largest market share. Key players in the single-cell omics market: Danaher, Merck KGaA, Becton Dickinson, GE HealthCare, Thermo Fischer, Agilent Technologies, Sartorius, Illumina.

Single-Cell Omics Market Segments

.By Product: Single-Cell Genomics, Single-Cell Transcriptomics, Single-Cell Proteomics, Single-Cell Metabolomics

.By Technology: Cell Isolation Technologies, Sample Preparation Technologies, Analysis Of Next-Generation Sequencing

.By Application: Oncology, Cell Biology, Neurology, Immunology

.By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Organizations, Hospital And Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global single-cell omics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Single-cell omics refers to the profile of single cells taken from heterogeneous populations of cells in various cellular stages, allowing for the study and dissection of both healthy development and disease processes at the single-cell level. Single-cell omics are used for the molecular analysis of cellular heterogeneity, cell type identification, illness research, and the creation of therapeutics.

