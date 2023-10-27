Single-Cell Omics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Single-Cell Omics Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Single-Cell Omics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032 The 2023 Single-Cell Omics Global Market Report by The Business Research Company - Unveiling Market Size, Emerging Trends, and Worldwide Projections for 2023 to 2032.”
- The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The single-cell omics market is projected to reach $3.26 billion in 2027, with a 15.9% CAGR, as per TBRC's Single-Cell Omics Global Market Report 2023.
The single-cell omics market grows due to increasing cancer prevalence. North America anticipates the largest market share. Key players in the single-cell omics market: Danaher, Merck KGaA, Becton Dickinson, GE HealthCare, Thermo Fischer, Agilent Technologies, Sartorius, Illumina.
Single-Cell Omics Market Segments
.By Product: Single-Cell Genomics, Single-Cell Transcriptomics, Single-Cell Proteomics, Single-Cell Metabolomics
.By Technology: Cell Isolation Technologies, Sample Preparation Technologies, Analysis Of Next-Generation Sequencing
.By Application: Oncology, Cell Biology, Neurology, Immunology
.By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Organizations, Hospital And Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users
.By Geography: The global single-cell omics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
Single-cell omics refers to the profile of single cells taken from heterogeneous populations of cells in various cellular stages, allowing for the study and dissection of both healthy development and disease processes at the single-cell level. Single-cell omics are used for the molecular analysis of cellular heterogeneity, cell type identification, illness research, and the creation of therapeutics.
Read More On The Global Single-Cell Omics Market Report At:
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Single-Cell Omics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Single-Cell Omics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Single-Cell Omics Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Single Cell Analysis Global Market Report 2023
Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2023
Cell Based Assays Global Market Report 2023
About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.
Contact Information
The Business Research Company:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email:
Check out our:
LinkedIn:
Twitter:
Facebook:
YouTube:
Blog:
Healthcare Blog:
Global Market Model:
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Agriculture Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027
MENAFN27102023003118003196ID1107319630
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.