Satellite-Based Augmentation System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Satellite-Based Augmentation System Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Satellite-Based Augmentation System Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The satellite-based augmentation system market is expected to reach $1.84 billion by 2027 with a 9.3% CAGR, per TBRC's Satellite-Based Augmentation System Global Market Report 2023.

Satellite- based augmentation system market expands due to rising air traffic. North America to lead the satellite-based augmentation system market share . Key players: RTX Corp (Raytheon Tech), Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Northrop Grumman, Honeywell, Broadcom.

Satellite-Based Augmentation System Market Segments

.By Type: Wide Area Augmentation System (WAAS), European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service (EGNOS), Multi-functional Satellite Augmentation System (MSAS), GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN), System For Differential Corrections And Monitoring (SDCM), Other Types

.By Component: Satellites, Ground Stations, Receivers, Other Components

.By Application: Aviation, Maritime, Road And Rail, Surveying, Timing And Synchronization, Agriculture, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global satellite-based augmentation system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



A satellite-based augmentation system is a prominent air navigation system that enhances the accuracy and integrity of a global navigation satellite system's (GNSS) navigation signal. A satellite-based augmentation system improves service availability over a large geographic area and delivers a more reliable navigation service than GNSS alone.

Read More On The Global Satellite-Based Augmentation System Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Satellite-Based Augmentation System Market Trends And Strategies

4. Satellite-Based Augmentation System Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Satellite-Based Augmentation System Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Satellite Payload Global Market Report 2023



Satellite Manufacturing And Launch Systems Global Market Report 2023



Satellite Transponders Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Agriculture Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027