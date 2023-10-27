COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® EXPANDS TO NORTHWEST INDIANA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

College H.U.N.K.S franchisee Giavonni Nickson

Brother and Sister Former Fixer Upper Duo to lead the charge at Northwest Indiana College HUNKS

MERRILLVILLE, MN, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving® , an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for junk removal and moving needs, continues expanding as it welcomes a new location in Merrillville, Indiana. Leading the expansion is brother and sister duo Eriek Nickson and Giovanni Nickson Downing. With extensive renovation experience under their belts, the two are embracing a passion for developing successful teams in this new venture.Located at 1402 86th Pl, Merrillville, IN 46410, the Northwestern Indiana College HUNKS location provides donation pickups, general labor assistance, and the company's signature fast, friendly junk removal and moving services for area residents and businesses. College HUNKS is frequently recognized as a top franchise to own and is one of the only brands to make the Inc. 5000 list ten years in a row."We chose business ownership because we welcome the opportunity to train and develop groups and teams. Through this, we can leverage the skills we have gained over our careers and work together to create a family legacy. We understand that, as business owners, we can fuel the local economy. We were born and raised in Northwest, IN. This community is near and dear to us and our families," said Eriek Nickson, Franchise Owner of the Northwest Indiana College HUNKS."Before this, we helped others find affordable housing options through buying and renovating mobile homes and offering credit education," said Giovanni Nickson Downing, Franchise Owner of the Northwest Indiana College HUNKS. "Though we are both passionate about health and wellness, we decided not to open a wellness-based business. Instead, we gravitated to College HUNKS story, mission, and values. Their approach to teamwork and passion for developing leaders resonated with us."Franchise owners Eriek Nickson and Giavonni Nickson Downing will lead the Central Massachusetts College HUNKS team in serving the city's neighboring areas, Crown Point, St John, Dyer, Lowell, Schererville, Munster, Griffith, Highland, Hammond, Gary, Whiting, East Chicago, Cedar Lake, Chester Lake, Lake of the Four Seasons, Ross, New Elliot, Winfield, Palmer, LeRoy, Southeast Grove, Creston, Hebron, Dinwiddle, Belshaw, Rangeline, Schneider, Lake Dalecarlia, and Shelby."We are delighted to welcome Eriek and Giavonni to our team and to have their support in growing our brand in Northwest Indiana. They are true entrepreneurs and coaches that will help propel the team toward success," said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "Eriek and Giavonni join a strong network of like-minded individuals who provide excellent service to each client in a fun, enthusiastic team environment. Thanks to our franchise partners, we can bring our quality brand to more communities and support individuals and businesses with their moving and hauling needs."College HUNKS is a purpose-driven company dedicated to being a part of the community. College HUNKS recently celebrated donating 4 million meals to U.S. Hunger by donating two meals for every moving or junk-hauling job completed. Eriek and Giavonni will help their local community by mentoring youth and participating in give-back initiatives.For more information about the Northwest Indiana HUNKS, visit or call 219.355.3523.About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and MovingCollege HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.For more information, visit .

