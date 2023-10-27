Origin Wide Plank Revolutionizes Flooring In Langley, BC With Quality And Cost Savings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANGLEY, BC, CANADA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Origin Wide Plank, a renowned flooring company in Langley, BC, is proud to announce a groundbreaking evolution in the flooring industry. With over a decade of expertise in delivering top-notch installations, Travis Martens, the owner, is now taking his commitment to excellence to new heights.By introducing a streamlined process that caters to homeowners' specific needs from start to finish, Origin Wide Plank is changing the way people think about flooring. With a great plank library, a floor visualizer, and an efficient installation crew, this innovative approach results in remarkable cost savings without compromising on quality.New Approach"Origin Wide Plank has always been dedicated to providing exceptional flooring solutions to our clients. Our new approach reflects our commitment to excellence and our drive to make the flooring experience not only beautiful but also convenient and affordable," says Travis Martens, the owner of Origin Wide Plank.The JourneyThis transformational journey began with Travis Martens, who has been a trusted name in the industry for over ten years, earning a reputation for delivering quality installations. Travis's passion for flooring and his commitment to customer satisfaction have propelled Origin Wide Plank to the forefront of Langley's flooring companies.Martens explained, "We understand the challenges homeowners face when selecting and installing flooring. We wanted to simplify this process and make it cost-effective without compromising on the quality of the products or services we offer. Our plank library and skilled installation team are our solutions to achieving this goal."The Plank LibraryThe Plank Library stands as a cornerstone of Origin Wide Plank's latest innovation. It offers an innovative and convenient way for customers to physically engage with our wide plank flooring products. Located at our showroom in Murrayville, this concept allows customers to lay out and see our plank samples. It provides a tangible, hands-on experience, enabling customers to explore the tailored range of premium wide plank flooring options. Whether they are in search of classic hardwood , contemporary vinyl, or stylish laminate, the Plank Library is equipped to provide an assortment of actual samples. This ensures that customers can truly feel and see the flooring, helping them make informed choices for their living spaces."Our Plank Library is designed to provide homeowners with a hands-on experience with our premium wide plank flooring options. We believe that physically interacting with the products empowers customers to make the best choice for their needs. This tangible approach is just one way we enhance the customer experience," Travis added.Installation ProcessThe efficiency of Origin Wide Plank doesn't stop at the plank library. Once a customer has chosen their preferred flooring, Origin Wide Plank ensures a smooth and hassle-free installation process . Travis Martens' efficient installation crew is a well-coordinated team of experts, equipped with the latest tools and technology, to guarantee a quick and high-quality installation."What sets us apart is our commitment to quality and the efficiency of our installation process. Our crew works tirelessly to ensure that the installation is completed to the highest standards and within the stipulated timeframe," Travis emphasized.The Floor VisualizerThe Floor Visualizer is a cutting-edge tool designed to provide an immersive and interactive experience when choosing a client's ideal flooring. Customers have two convenient options for accessing this innovative feature. When visiting the showroom, they can simply scan the QR codes on the physical flooring samples using the provided tablet. This allows them to see how the different options would look in their own space right on the spot.Alternatively, if clients prefer to explore from the comfort of their homes, they can use the QR codes found in the sample cases. This way, they can digitally visualize the wide plank flooring options and make informed decisions tailored to their specific environment. The Floor Visualizer is a testament to Origin Wide Plank's commitment to empowering their customers with the tools they need to make the best choices for their homes.New StandardOrigin Wide Plank has become a game-changer in the flooring industry, setting a new standard for convenience, quality, and affordability. By offering a floor visualizer, sample cases, and an efficient installation crew, they are not just selling flooring; they are selling a better way to transform your living space.For more information about Origin Wide Plank and their revolutionary approach to flooring, please visit their website at or contact them at 604-309-7055.

Travis Martens

Origin Wide Plank

+1 604-309-7055



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram