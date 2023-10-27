An Afro Unicorn Holiday Deluxe EP Debuts Today, Featuring Five New Tracks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An Afro Unicorn Holiday Deluxe album cover.

Afro Unicorn official logo

Afro Unicorn® announces its annual holiday EP. An Afro Unicorn Holiday Deluxe is presented by Afro Unicorn Entertainment and distributed by Connect Music.

- April Showers, CEO of Afro Unicorn®LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Afro Unicorn®, a fully licensed character brand founded by April Showers, is thrilled to announce the release of its second annual holiday EP this season. Continuing the magical holiday journey, An Afro Unicorn Holiday Deluxe is presented by Afro Unicorn Entertainment and distributed by Connect Music .The merry and bright ten-track collection evokes the spirit of the holidays and is available now across platforms. Among the five new tracks, Feliz Navidad is a Spanish bilingual song that stands out for celebrating the brand's Afro-Latina character, Divine. Other brand-new songs to keep the festivities going strong all season long include Holiday Treats, Happy Afro Unicorn Halloween, and An Afro Unicorn Thanksgiving.An Afro Unicorn Holiday Deluxe also features such standouts as Magical Gift, performed by Grammy Award Winning Anthony Hamilton, joined by Brooklyn Marie, an up-and-coming 11-year-old artist and professional voice-over actor for Cocomelon® on the EP's title track. It expresses the tone of Afro Unicorn, spreading holiday magic through acts of kindness. Spread Love promotes patience and positivity; it features Lara D, international recording artist for The Voice® whose Middle Eastern and Moroccan roots shine in this song full of eclectic drum beats and traditional rhythms. Featured artists are Brielle Mariah, Kalipop, and the All-Star Kids.Behind the album's cheerful and upbeat tone, Afro Unicorn's latest EP aligns with the empowerment-led brand's mission to uplift and champion children of color, giving them the confidence they need to celebrate how magical, unique, and divine they truly are. Indeed, Afro Unicorn has become a symbol of authenticity, creativity, and representation.Ms. Showers, a visionary entrepreneur who became a pioneer as the first female, Black-owned business to own a licensed character brand in major retail, says:“This holiday edition speaks to our social impact movement and expresses our core values to normalize Black beauty.”Askia Fountain is the Executive Producer of the Afro Unicorn Holiday Deluxe EP, bringing together a prolific team of producers, singers, and songwriters. Fountain is best known for being an integral part of the A&R team that developed the 2019 Grammy-nominated album“Victory Lap” by Nipsey Hussle. He has helped foster the careers of artists from Nas, Neyo, and Dreamdoll.“We produced this soulful EP with intentionality. It represents our ongoing commitment to children's music, animation, and live-action. It has a profound message about the true meaning of the holidays, celebrating creativity and support one another,” adds Mr. Fountain, Vice President of Afro Unicorn Entertainment and the company's Brand Manager.Producers:BridgetownHerothaproducerB DubLester LondonWriters:Ya YaKalipopBlake HarrisAskia FountainMusic Link:An Afro Unicorn Holiday DeluxeTrack Listing:Ho Ho HoSpread LoveMagical GiftSweep Left to RightHolidays with youMagical time of the year - Get awayHoliday TreatsHappy Afro Unicorn HalloweenAn Afro Unicorn ThanksgivingAfro Unicorn Feliz NavidadAbout Afro UnicornAfro Unicorn® is a fully licensed character celebrating representation founded by visionary entrepreneur and CEO April Showers as a conscious brand with the mission to positively uplift and impact women and children of color. Afro Unicorn® represents the beauty and uniqueness of vanilla, caramel, and mocha complexions. From clothing and accessories to holiday gifting and educational resources, Afro Unicorn provides women and children with the confidence they need to embrace who they are – unique, divine, and magical. When a video of a kid influencer wearing an Afro Unicorn® t-shirt went viral, Walmart reached out to Ms. Showers about a collaboration.ABC News Good Morning America 3: What You Need To Know and CBS Mornings did segments on Afro Unicorn. Ms. Showers created Afro Unicorn to remind women and kids of color how unique and magical they are. Oprah Daily, Viola Davis, Sherri Shepherd, Alicia Keys, and Tina Knowles are all early believers. Ms. Showers hopes her success is the "blueprint" to empower and inspire women of color to enter the licensing space with 45+ licensee partners worldwide. Shattering the glass ceiling, Ms. Showers is the first Black woman to own a fully licensed character brand in major retail. In 2022, Afro Unicorn® hit the shelves of 3,800 Walmart stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico with party supplies and apparel. Afro Unicorn® now has a major presence at retailers across the U.S. and Canada with over 25 categories and 500 SKUs.To learn more about Afro Unicorn® and how you can become part of this inspiring community, please visit or follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.For More Information, Contact:Beth Brett CommunicationsSOURCE Afro Unicorn Inc.

Beth Brett

Beth Brett Communications

+1 720-656-6544

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other